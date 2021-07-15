Now feel young at any age: 9 Products to make mature skin look youthful and wrinkle free

Feel young and confident no matter what your age by using these effective products on your skin.

If you are a skincare enthusiast, I am sure you must be aware that your skincare routine and the products you use have to change as you age in order to cater to your needs. By nature of time and gravity, unfortunately we just cannot stop ourselves from aging. Deep wrinkles, sun spots, crepe-y texture and loss of volume is something we cannot avoid. However, it is something we can slow down. Every woman after a certain age goes through various hormonal changes like menopause, which may affect their skin. Here, we have a well-versed guide along with the best products that you can use. From reducing the appearance of wrinkles to robust brightening and resurfacing of the skin, these products have got it all!

Use the right skincare products

ThriveCo 5Kda Hyaluronic Acid Super Skin Serum

This face serum is filled with ingredients that have extreme anti-aging properties like hyaluronic acid, plumping pentavitin and wrinkle-reducing copper peptide. This serum penetrates the deepest layers of the skin ensuring intense hydration and deep absorption of all other skincare ingredients. It locks moisture within the layers of the skin for 72 hours and strengthens the skin’s barrier. It also activates cell regeneration, and safeguards skin from external stress while boosting collagen and reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles for a radiant and younger-looking skin.

Price: Rs.2249

Wear SPF everyday

The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Ultra Light Gel

Whether it is humid and sunny outside or chilly and rainy, sunscreen is a must to look younger no matter what. This non-greasy sunscreen gel will prevent the development of dark spots, wrinkles and fine lines. This weightless matte finish sunscreen acts as a shield for your skin and will provide it with maximum protection against UVA and UVB rays. It is waterproof and sweatproof, and is suitable for all skin types.

Price: Rs.473

Take it easy on the foundation

Maybelline New York Fit Me Matte+Poreless Liquid Foundation

Heavy foundation tends to settle on the rough patches or into the lines of the face. As we age, it is good to avoid anything with a powder base. For younger-looking skin opt for a hydrating foundation. This foundation will give you a natural-looking and medium coverage. It is available in 6 shades to choose from.

Price: Rs.238

Always use a primer

Blue Heaven Flawless Makeup Base Primer

Use a primer before applying foundation. Primer makes the foundation roll on more smoothly, filling in lines and pores, minimises dark circles, and makes the makeup last. This primer will help your makeup stay longer and give it a perfect finish. Invest in this primer this season as it will keep your makeup intact even in the extreme weather conditions and will not let it run out all over your face due to humidity and sweat.

Price: Rs.195

Fake a healthy glow for young-looking skin

Ruby’s Organics Creme Blush

Nothing beats a little healthy glow on the body and face at this stage in life. Use a cream blush to perk up your complexion and make it look younger. It blends more easily over rough patches or lines. This creme blush is enriched with jojoba oil and shea butter, will give you a nice touch without having to make an extra effort. It stays for long no matter how bad the weather is. It adds an extra touch to the whole look, and will make your face look more appealing and beautiful.

Price: Rs.1100

Stay away from glitter

Matte Color Eyeshadow

A bright eyeshadow or a product with shimmer and glitter will make wrinkles more noticeable, and will not make you look younger. They do not go well with skin or lids that are beginning to show tiny lines or have rough patches. This eyeshadow palette features only dark and neutral shades that are the most forgiving and youthful choices for mature lids. They are designed to create unlimited looks with hues of sensuous rose, tempting taupe and provocative plums.

Price: Rs.265

Shape your eyebrows

Maybelline New York’s Define & Blend Brow Pencil

Droopy eyes can be changed by slightly arching the brows and extending them toward the temples rather than having the tail curve down around the eye. Shape your eyebrows and fill them with a brow pencil to look younger. This brow pencil will give you full and defined brows without looking too drawn in.

Price: Rs.243

Do not forget to moisturise your neck

POND’S Super Light Gel Face Moisturiser

As you age, the neck loses elasticity faster than anywhere else on your body, taking on the dreaded crepey look. You should be every bit as diligent and careful about taking care of your neck as you are about your face. This super lightweight and non-oily gel moisturiser is enriched with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E. It absorbs quickly and locks in the moisture, leaving the skin feeling soft and glowing.

Price: Rs.225

Pay attention to your hands to look younger

Dot & Key Handcream

To have younger-looking skin on your hands, remember to always wear gloves while washing dishes and to moisturise frequently. This hand cream is fragranced with delicate lavender essential oils and contains jojoba and shea actives which will intensely nourish your hands so they feel soft and supple. You can give yourself a mini hand massage with this cream that also acts as a sanitiser.

Price: Rs.395

