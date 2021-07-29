Now we all can smell like Rihanna as she heralds ‘Fenty perfume coming soon’

On July 28th, Rihanna took to her social media handles to announce the launch of Fenty perfumes and set the Internet world to indulge in deep discussions on the new product category. Though the singer had about 11 perfumes with fragrance house Parlux earlier in 2010 through a deal brokered by Jay-Z, which included the iconic scents Riri, Nude and Reb'l Fleur, it's the first time for Fenty to take a plunge into the perfumery business. We have kept our expectations sky-high as celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence and Nick Jonas have mentioned earlier how great Rihanna's scent is. Lil Nas X even made a statement once saying that Rihanna “smells like heaven," and if that’s not enough to get you excited to solve the mystery of Rihanna’s sensuous fragrance we don’t know what will.

Fenty Beauty’s Instagram handle provided us with a sneak peek with a teaser trailer for the fragrance captioning it as “Something sensual, confident yet sexxy coming your way very soon.” Rihanna shared two stunning black and white pictures on her Instagram heralding the launch of Fenty Perfume. Free samples of Fenty Parfum are available with every purchase made on Fenty Beauty over USD 40. Now we too can smell like heaven! Though Rihanna's previous go-to perfume Kilian's Love, Don't Be Shy bore a hefty price tag of USD 240, we are hoping Fenty’s new launch will be at a slightly more affordable price point.

Housed under the LVMH umbrella, Rihanna first launched Fenty Beauty in 2017 and it was a huge hit thanks to Riri’s inclusivity and innovative formulas. She followed it up with her skincare launch Fenty Skin in 2020 which received massive support from her fans and followers. As Fenty Parfum is all set to announce its launch date, possibly not until August 10th, we also got to hear that Rihanna is working on Fenty Hair next. Though all we ever wanted was Rihanna to launch her new album, currently we are ready to make peace with her Perfume launch. Life is gonna be good if you and I can smell like Rihana. What do you guys say?

