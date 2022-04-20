Nude lipsticks under Rs 1200 from Amazon that are perfect for minimalistic makeup

Every face is unique so is the combination of lip colour and skin tone which are two major factors to consider while purchasing a lipstick. If you prefer an everyday wear nude lipstick that’s minimal and classy, you are following the right trend but there are multiple shades of nude lipsticks available in the market making it hard for us to pick the right one. From brown nudes and dusty pinks to a rosy nude, here we bring to all those shades that are right for your Indian skin tone. Scroll on and start shopping!

Here are 7 nude lipstick from Amazon:

Grab the right shade and flaunt the perfect smile with these nude lipsticks.

1. Manish Malhotra Beauty By MyGlamm

Ace designer Manish Malhotra's collaboration with MyGlamm is a success and their products are all lit! This nude lipstick is enhanced with UVB protection to shield your lips from the harsh sun rays and they are smudge-proof and waterproof.

Price: Rs 950

2. Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick

Nude lipstick necessarily does not mean no colour. It gives a pretty neutral brown shade that matches your natural lip shade and gels with your skin tone. This micro-fine pigment provides beautiful high impact colour and buildable coverage and also hydrates your lips for a fresh and lively look.

Price: Rs 699

3. L'Oreal Paris Lipstick

This highly pigmented creamy lipstick gives a matte finish look to your lips. The long-lasting formula gives the perfect shade and coverage in one swipe and also hydrates lips to keep them plump and soft. It's non-drying and easy to use.

Price: Rs 738

4. Lakmé Brunch Nude Lipstick

Infused with argan oil, this unique formula delivers intense matte payoff with rich colour, for glamorous lips. It gives a pale nude shade to your lips that blend well with your face perfect for a subtle glam look. The argan oil extract also helps in giving a soft and smooth texture to your lips.

Price: Rs 695

5. Just Herbs Natural Lipstick

Looking for an organic lipstick that’s vegan and cruelty-free? Here’s the one. This deep shaded nude lipstick is made from ayurvedic herbs that give wholesome nourishment, moisture, and a smooth glide for a perfect look for all occasions.

Price: Rs 745

6. Colorbar Nude Lipstick

Get baby soft lips with this sea fennel wax enriched nude lipstick that is long-lasting, smudge-proof and transfer-proof. The creamy formula is lightweight and doesn't leave any residues. It gives you a powerful blast of long-lasting colour and a luxurious matte finish.

Price: Rs 1200

7. Sugar Cosmetics Lipstick

Infused with a blend of natural oils and butter to soothe and nourish lips, here’s the best shade of nude lipstick that feels super-premium and feathery light in texture. This transfer-proof formula is non-sticky and comes in a twist and turns the airtight container to prevent the formula from drying.

Price: Rs 679

These nude lipsticks from Amazon can help you flaunt a glam makeup that looks minimal yet classy. Going for warmer undertones will suit your Indian skin complexion better rather than opting for coral shades.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

