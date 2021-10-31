Oat Oil: THIS is the superfood for the healthiest scalp & supple skin

Naturally hydrated hair and skin free of clogged pores could be a few swipes away with oat oil. Are we talking about your 3 minutes breakfast buddy and the saviour that takes your DIY masks to next level? Yes, the good old oats have been so wholesome. Try a patch test and give it your vote once or twice a week.

Get ready to lose count of the benefits oat oil can offer for both your skin and hair. Bursting with the power of antioxidants, Vitamin E, fatty acids, lipids, and it can work up a charm in hydrating both your hair and skin well. Since it is non-comedogenic, it doesn’t clog up your pores. But, remember, if you have acne-prone skin, go slow on application and see how it helps your skin out. It also helps to soften your hair and strengthen your hair from roots preventing further hair damage. The anti-inflammatory properties in this oil can help to fight dandruff and ease the intensity of scalp irritation. Since it boasts of ceramides, it acts as a protective barrier to prevent your skin from damage that can stem from pollution and the scorching sun rays. So what can you expect in return? Supple and youthful skin.

Hairfall is a never-ending problem that sees no pause. But, a good oil can help you a lot in having healthy hair. Heat some hair oil and spread it on your strands evenly. Oat oil helps to enhance hair growth and adds intense shine along the journey. While you aim to chase Keratin treatments, look for alternative options like a hair oil that’s free of silicones.

Which is your go-to skincare & haircare oil? Let us know in the comments below.

