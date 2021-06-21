Oatmeal DIY Scrubs: A moisturising bonus for dry, wrinkled & ageing skin

Oatmeal scrubs extraordinaire because your skin loves a good pick-me-up.

Oats aren’t just your go-to brekky bowl. Their benefits go above and beyond when you let them into your beauty repertoire. Fuelled with antioxidants, copper, iron, folate, vitamins, and more, this healthy ingredient can wipe away your worries when used in any form. If you can’t deal with acne, aging skin, dry and grime-filled skin, here’s where you can place your trust upon. Although your grandma wouldn’t have waxed eloquent about it, you’ll know it can be a superhero when used in the right manner.

To start with, a patch test is a must. Once it passes its safe-to-use test, make these DIY scrubs to improve your skin health. We don’t hate to break it to you, they’re not grainy and are so very smooth.

For dry skin

Ingredients:

3 tbsp ground oats powder

1 tbsp yogurt

1 tbsp mashed banana

Procedure:

1. Blend them all to form a scrub.

2. Use your fingertips to scrub out deep-seated dirt and blackheads.

3. Keep it on for 20 minutes and wash your face and neck with lukewarm water.

4. Seal in moisture with a moisturiser.

For acne

Ingredients:

3 tbsp ground oats powder

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

1 tbsp neem paste

Procedure:

1. Combine all the ingredients to make the acne-defying scrub.

2. Gently dab the mixture on acne (it works as a spot therapy).

3. Use lukewarm water to wash it off after 20 minutes.

For ageing skin

Ingredients:

3 tbsp ground oats powder

2 tbsp pomegranate juice

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

Procedure:

1. Mix the ingredients to make the anti-aging scrub enriched with vitamins.

2. Apply it on the cleansed skin and let it sit for 20 minutes.

3. Cleanse it off with lukewarm water.

Do you use scrubs to pamper your skin? Let us know in the comments below.

