Oil cleansing is the NEW dermat approved pore cleansing method to remove blackheads and detox the skin

Oil cleansing is the latest way to detox the skin and get rid of dirt filled up in open pores and hair follicles. Believe, us your skin will feel extremely refreshed after it

Oil cleansing is the latest dermatologist-approved way to cleanse your pores. If your skin is prone to blackheads and pimples, this is the ultimate solution to clean it from within. We know that applying oil on your face sounds like a sin since we’ve been told from the very beginning to use oil-free creams and products.

When we talk about cleansing it's often related to cleansing the face with soap or water or at the most scrubbing and exfoliating. While these processes tend to dry the skin, it does not always help you get rid of excess sebum and makeup on your face and lashes. Using oil on your face not only helps you get rid of the makeup but also keeps the good bacteria on the skin intact.

Oil cleanse is suitable for ALL skin types and one of the best ways to get rid of dirt and gunk present in the pores. Now a great way to start your oil cleanse is to pick an oil that suits the best for your skin. You can use oils like olive, jojoba, castor, coconut, almond, avocado, sunflower, argan depending on how they work for your skin type. You can even mix two of them in 1:1 ratio.

How to:

1. Take 1 teaspoon of the desired oil blend on your palm.

2. Now, slowly massage the oil onto your skin using your fingers.

3. If you have makeup on, massage the oil onto your skin for about 5-7 minutes. If you do not have makeup on, use circular motions to massage for about 15 minutes.

4. Once you massage your skin, you will find that the dirt and gunk is slowly being attracted to the oil and the colour of the oil changes. This is a good thing. This means that the oil is opening up the pores and attracting dirt.

5. Once you think that enough dirt has been accumulated, take a soft washcloth and gently wipe off the oil and dirt.

6. Wash your face like you usually do. If you’re trying out oil cleansing for the first time, avoid moisturising the face after because the fatty acids in the oil are already present on the skin.

First-timers should know that if you’ve tried oil cleansing for the first time, the skin will take time to get used to the process. You might see breakouts and whiteheads coming up but that is just your skin adjusting to the new method and impurities coming out. Over a period of time, the skin will adjust to the oil and stay soft and supple throughout.

You can use this cleansing method before bed every day to hydrate the skin overnight. This cleansing method is very personal and differs from person to person. However, once you get the hang of it, it will be the best thing you ever tried!

