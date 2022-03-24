7 Oil-free moisturisers to bookmark this summer for acne-prone skin

Summer can make your skin dry and oily. The hot weather is especially mean to oily and combination skin types as it induces acne breakouts as sweat mixes with bacteria and oils on your skin. Using apt skincare products is therefore necessary and moisturisers being a must, we bring to you the 7 best oil-free moisturisers to beat the heat and keep your skin hydrated without causing inflammation.

Benefits of oil-free moisturisers

Oily skin produces its own moisture to the skin that keeps it hydrated but also acts as a space for bacteria and germs that clogs pores and induce breakouts. An oil-free moisturiser is a cream or lotion which is intended to hydrate the skin without the use of oils thereby not clogging the pores. They also absorb quickly while also providing intensive hydration. Oil-free moisturisers are perfect for acne-prone skin as it reduces inflammations and controls breakouts.

Here are 7 oil-free moisturisers from Amazon:

1. Neutrogena Oil-Free Moisturiser

This oil-free moisturiser controls oil for a natural matte finish all day and leaves skin feeling softer and smoother. The non-comedogenic formula keeps acne under control and keeps your skin perfectly hydrated. It's an ideal moisturiser for combination skin types. You can also get a Neutrogena ultra sheer dry touch sunblock along with this moisturiser to seal your makeup or skincare routine flawlessly.

Price: Rs 1087

Buy Now

2. Oil Free Matte Niacinamide Face Moisturiser

Oil-free moisturisers help maintain a balance of your skin’s natural moisture content and hydration. This cream with niacinamide reduces skin oil production and has great anti-inflammatory effects thereby improving acne. It also boosts natural collagen to improve skin elasticity.

Price: Rs 1147

Buy Now

3. L'Oreal Paris Hyaluronic Acid Moisturiser

With 4 plus stars on Amazon, this is one of the most trusted skincare products that absorbs quickly and keeps skin hydrated for a long time. It leaves skin hydrated, appearing radiant, more luminous, softer and more supple.

Price: Rs 1299

Buy Now

4. Clinique Moisturising Gel

This gel-based moisturiser is suitable for all skin types and provides the finest moisture to the face that intensely softens, smoothes and improves skin texture. The lightweight formula penetrates deep into the skin and makes you feel fresh and cool throughout the day.

Price: Rs 3364

Buy Now

5. Blue Light Protection Oil-Free Moisturiser

Staring into your digital screens 24/7? Then this is the moisturiser you need to save your skin from the harmful radiations from the screen. This moisturiser gets absorbed into oily skin, without leaving even a mild greasy trace behind.

Price: Rs 1590

Buy Now

6. Oil-Free Gel Moisturiser

Infused with hyaluronic acid and glycerin, this moisturiser controls shine and oiliness and hydrates the skin for up to 24 hours. The lightweight oil-free formula is absorbed quickly and hydrates without clogging pores and also helps to alleviate acne and fades blemishes for clear and glowing skin.

Price: Rs 1040

Buy Now

7. Tea Tree Oil-free Face Moisturiser

Mamaearth’s natural oil-free moisturiser is a lightweight and non-greasy formula that unclog your pores and bacteria while soothing signs of irritation. The antiseptic properties present in the moisturiser go deep within pores to remove excess oil on your skin.

Price: Rs 717

Buy Now

These oil-free moisturisers are best suited for sensitive and acne-prone skin. Daily moisturising your skin makes it soft and supple and reduces the chance of premature ageing of the skin. Tell us your favourite choice of moisturiser for skin in the comments below.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Also Read: Best water purifier for home that will aid in quenching thirst with its bacteria killing powers