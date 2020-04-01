Oil Pulling: How to use Coconut Oil for teeth whitening? Find out

Oil pulling is the latest viral beauty trend on the block with loads of celebrities following it. Read on to know if it really works!

A shiny set of pearly white teeth is something literally everybody strives for. A brighter smile is universally attractive and the regular trip to the dentist's, every six months, ensures our teeth remain healthy and sparkly. There are multiple remedies in every book for this. From baking soda to whitening pastes and strips, we seem to have tried everything in the book when it comes to clean, pearly whites.

But a trend that snuck up on everybody, was that of oil pulling. One of the most natural ways to whiten teeth, seems to be oil pulling. It is an approach that is known to have roots in India and is backed by Ayurvedic research with a hoard of celebrities including Gwyneth Paltrow. The Avengers: Endgame actress endorses it heavily and credits her pearly whites to the process. While the concept of oil pulling is new to the western world, there are some studies that claim it does improve oral health.

We are already aware of the innumerable benefits coconut oil has on skin and hair, so trying it on teeth does no harm.

How to do Oil Pulling:

- Measure one table spoon of oil of your choice. Oil Pulling is mostly practiced with coconut oil but sesame seed oil or olive oil can also be used.

- Put it in your mouth and swish the oil around for 15 minutes. Start off with doing this for 5 minutes and then lead up to 15 once you get adjusted to the process. Ensure you do not swallow any of the oil.

- Spit the oil into a tissue or the dust-bin once you are done. Avoid spitting the oil in the toilet or skin as it can cause a buildup and lead to water clogging in the toilet.

- After spitting out the oil, rinse your mouth well with water before you eat or even drink anything.

- It is best to practice this as soon as you wake up and on an empty stomach.

