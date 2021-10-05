Oil pulling for oral hygiene: 5 Products to help you practice oil pulling

Oil pulling is an ancient practice that involves swishing oil in your mouth to remove bacteria and promote oral hygiene. Oil pulling can kill bacteria in the mouth and improve dental health. It’s claimed to “pull” bacteria from the mouth. It also moisturises the gums and increases saliva production which can reduce bacteria.

Vedix Oil Pulling Oil Varta Ayurvedic Oil

The oil pulling activity protects the gums from accumulation and growth of bacteria, preventing swollen gums, toothaches, and bleeding gums. It detoxifies the oral cavity by washing out the germs and bacteria present in the mouth. The unique blend of herbal oils in this product helps in deep cleaning of the mouth by washing out foul-smelling bacteria. The unique blend of natural oils that work on strengthening teeth also help in easing tooth sensitivity issues and provide relief with prolonged usage.

Price: Rs.699

Buy Now

Vedix Oil Pulling Oil Shatra Ayurvedic Oil

Yashtimadhu present in this oil helps in eliminating bacteria in the cavities and further prevents any infection. The oil pulling activity allows a thorough cleansing of the mouth and keeps bacteria in check. Menthol present in Peppermint helps reduce any bleeding and swelling in connective tissues. The cooling effect by menthol leaves a fresh breath. The unique blend of natural oils that work on strengthening teeth also help in easing tooth sensitivity issues and provide relief with prolonged usage.

Price: Rs.699

Buy Now

Vedix Oil Pulling Oil Shuchit Ayurvedic Oil

Clove oil is effective in relieving temporary toothaches. The presence of a chemical called Eugenol present in the oil serves as an antibacterial agent and helps keep oral bacteria away. Natural herbs like Musta and Rakta Chandana help to maintain overall dental health by removing bacteria. They also strengthen teeth and gums. The unique blend of natural oils that work on strengthening teeth, help in easing tooth sensitivity issues, and provides relief with prolonged usage.

Price: Rs.699

Buy Now

Cureveda Charcoal Sparkle Oil Pulling

This product is enriched with Virgin coconut oil that contains 50 percent Lauric acid which helps keep oral hygiene, and along with immunity provides healthy gums and teeth. It is bursting with coconut goodness with minty fresh essential oils like clove, eucalyptus, peppermint, thyme and clove oil along with being enriched with pearl powder. Begin each day with the ancient Indian remedy of oil-pulling to get rid of bacteria and toxins and build your body’s natural defences. A small change in your routine can create a life-long healthy habit.

Price: Rs.695

Buy Now

Colgate Vedshakti Oil Pulling

This Sesame Oil blend is enriched with Eucalyptus, Basil, Clove, Lemon Oil, to give you a clean and healthy mouth. Use the measuring spoon inside the pack for optimum dosage. Swish and Swirl around the mouth for 2 to 3 minutes. Spit out and rinse with water. Continue with your regular Oral Care regime. Incorporate Oil Pulling to your existing oral regimen. It helps remove impurities and promote Oral Health, keeping Oral Diseases at bay.

Price: Rs.263

Buy Now

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion