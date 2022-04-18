Oils for hair growth and thickness that must try your hands on right away

Hair health is a direct indicator of your body's metabolism and health. Lack of nutrients and water in the body shows through intense hair fall and hair damage. Oils for hair growth and thickness help combat these issues and give your mane a natural shine and smooth texture. If you are dealing with hair thinning, brittle hair or even dandruff and scalp acne, check out these hair oils from Amazon to cure it all.

Here are 7 oils for hair growth and thickness:

1. Organic Harvest Cold Pressed Argan Oil

Argan oil is one of the best oils for hair health that can improve the natural colour and texture of your mane. It also nourishes your scalp and reduces frizz and strengthens hair follicles, ensuring less breakage.

Price: Rs 649

2. Onion Hair Oil for Hair Growth

Onion has vitamins and nutrients that add shine to your hair and benefit overall hair health. It's also ideal for reducing premature greys and combat hair fall. This non-sticky, non-greasy hair oil helps to increase the shine of the hair in the moisture, and detangle and loosen the tangled ends of hair with its formulation of premium botanical oils.

Price: Rs 419

3. Mamaearth Onion Hair Oil

This natural onion oil helps reduce hair loss and restores nutrients lost due to exposure to pollution and harmful chemicals. It is loaded with the goodness of nourishing plant oils like almond and bhringraj oil that work synergistically to nourish the scalp & boost new hair growth.

Price: Rs 508

4. Ustraa Ayurvedic Hair Oil

If you like to oil your hair regularly, here’s the product you need to use. This ayurvedic hair oil helps fight dandruff, flaky scalp and damage. It soothes your scalp and gives your hair a silky smooth shine. This non-sticky formulation made with all-natural herb extracts without harmful chemicals will make sure your hair stays healthy.

Price: Rs 448

5. Just Herbs Ayurvedic Bhringraj Hair Oil

This ayurvedic oil for hair growth and thickness has a blissful fragrance and includes natural ingredients that improve blood flow to the roots and thus, promote hair growth. It is also the perfect solution to restore the natural hair colour and treat scalp acne.

Price: Rs 403

6. Nat Habit Hibiscus Amla Hair Growth

This hair oil is a perfect blend of neem, hibiscus and curry leaves that are rich in amino acids and various essential nutrients which help to stimulate hair growth, minimise hair fall and strengthen hair follicles. This is your token for silky smooth healthy hair!

Price: Rs 403

7. StBotanica Moroccan Argan Hair Oil

Here is your ultimate frizz-control hair oil that leaves hair naturally smooth, silky and healthy, while repairing dry, frizzy, and brittle hair. It is great for detangling wet hair and sealing it with proteins and nutrients that make sure the overall health of your hair.

Price: Rs 512

Give your hair the care it craves with these oils for hair growth and thickness from Amazon. With regular usage, you will see visible changes to your hair as it grows stronger and darker making you want to flaunt it in different styles every day!

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

