Oily to dry skin: 5 Skincare mistakes you need to avoid ASAP

We're all set in our own ways. Over the years we've found and managed to learn things that work for us. The same is true for our skincare regime. Be it word of mouth or a product you've discovered, there are certain things that have become a necessity. However, while doing this, we often end up spoiling our skin. From cleansing to toning to even moisturising, we're often set in our own ways that we don't realise the things we're doing wrong. It may look like your skincare routine is working for you, but, in the long run, it'll only end up creating problems. Signs of ageing can be easily developed if you do not do your skincare routine the right way.

Here are five reasons that prove you're doing it all wrong:

1. Skipping out moisturiser on oily skin

If you think that oily skin produces enough oils to moisturise the skin, you're wrong. The sebaceous glands produce natural oils to compensate for the dryness. It is imperative to apply sunscreen and moisturizer even if you have oily skin. Your skin will naturally adapt to the topical ingredients provided and produce less oils. Make sure to use a water-based moisturiser instead of a cream-based. This will ensure that your skin will not feel sticky throughout the day.

2. Taking long showers

Your skincare routine starts with cleansing and if you're doing the first step wrong, the next few don't really matter. Taking long showers especially hot ones end up stripping your skin off its natural oils. This dry skin then becomes prone to five lines and wrinkles.

3. Skipping out on sunscreen

No matter what your skin type is what season you're in, never miss out on sunscreen. It is one of the most important steps in any skincare routine. It not only protects your skin from the harmful UV rays of the sun but also works as a protective layer against all other environmental factors like pollution.

4. Not taking your makeup off

Makeup has a reputation of clogging the pores only if you do not take it off properly. Every night, make sure to wash off your makeup and ensure you double cleanse so no residue is left off. Adding to it, make sure that you only use brushes and sponges that aren't used on other people.

5. Overdoing it

We often forget that the skin needs to breathe. So overdoing it with serums, creams, products and masks will only confuse your skin. Make sure you use minimal ingredients and products that give maximum benefits. Don’t over-exfoliate and give your products some time to work before you switch them. Make sure to apply your products from the lightest of consistency to heaviest.

