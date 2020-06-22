Oily hair: 3 home remedies that help combat excess oil on the scalp and hair 

Fed up of greasy hair? These natural products will help in controlling the oil secretion from your scalp.

People who struggle with oily skin inherently also have oily hair. Oily scalp is a common problem that happens when the skin releases excess amounts of sebum that make the scalp and roots of the hair extremely oily and greasy. This can be either heredity, due to the diet or be caused due to change in hormones, increased stress levels, medication, etc.

No matter what the cause, greasy hair tends to accumulate dust and grime and gives rise to problems like dandruff and itchy scalp. Here are three natural and DIY remedies that you can use at home to manage an oily scalp.

Lemon juice

One of the most effective against greasy hair, this is acidic in nature and makes for a great remedy against dandruff as well. Mix juice from 2 lemons into a cup of water and apply it on your scalp. Wash off your hair with normal water after 15 minutes of this process.

Aloe vera

Aloe helps in repairing the hair, acts as a hair mask and promotes hair growth while also getting rid of greasy hair. Mix 1 couple of spoons of aloe gel with tea tree oil and massage it on your scalp. rinse off after 30 minutes.

Tomato mask

The acidic nature of tomatoes helps in balancing out the pH level of the scalp, therefore managing the release of oil. Blend one ripe tomato and apply it on your hair. Leave it on for 30 minutes before washing off with cold water.

Follow these twice a week to combat oily and stick hair. You will be able to notice the difference in around 3-4 weeks!

