Oily hair: 5 healthy habits that will help combat greasy hair 

One of the most common hair concerns, dealing with oily hair is the most frustrating. Read on to know how to help control and manage oily hair.

Greasy strands are one of the most common hair concerns out there. There are few solutions that actually help especially when the oil makes hair limp and flat. And the last thing you want, are more products like serums and gels, to weigh your hair down. Dry shampoo too, seems to be of no help for it just makes the hair worse.

Hair becomes greasy because there is an excess amount of sebum produced. This can be due to hormonal imbalance, diet or even everyday routine including how often the hair is washed, the products used, and more.

So what does one do to get a well-balanced mane? Read on!

Wash your hair less often

Yes, this may sound weird considering you want to get rid of the oil on your scalp, but washing hair too often can often lead to greasy roots. Washing hair very often can often strip it of its natural oils. The body's response to this is to produce more oil, in turn making your clean hair greasy faster. Quit washing your hair everyday and do it twice or thrice a week only.

Avoid straightening

Straightening the hair can often make locks look more oily for straight hair tends to flatten down and stick to the face while also giving the grease and oil a straight, simple and direct path down your hair, distributing the oil all along.

Don't overuse dry shampoo

There is something like too much dry shampoo. Using too much of it can cause build up of product that tends to dry out the scalp. When the scalp is dry, it goes on to produce more oil.

Use a scrub

To remove and reduce build up of oil and dirt, it is advisable to use a scalp scrub to exfoliate your roots once a week. You can use sugar or salt and once the hair is wet, rub it in small circular motion on the scalp and gently massage it. This will help get rid of buildup and dirt from the scalp.

Don't touch your hair

This might seem easier said than done. It may also not seem like a big deal but constantly running your hands through your hair, twirling it, can increase the oil content. Like the scalp, the rest of the body too produces oil so the oil from your fingers gets transferred to the hair, increasing the greasiness.

