Oily skin: 3 EVERYDAY habits that cause oily skin to turn oilier

Combating oiliness of skin has become quite a task as it is but there are some daily tasks that make the issue worse. Read on to find out.

When it comes to types of skins, there are three different types of it. Normal, dry and oily. The toughest it seems to deal with, is oily skin. Oily skin is when the skin releases excess sebum - more than what is required, making the skin sticky and greasy. Oily skin is also more prone to skin issues like acne, breakouts, eczema, blackheads and more. The excess sebum also clogs the pores too. Sure, oily skin is natural to some people, but there are certain movements and everyday activities that can further cause oil build up in the skin. They include:

Washing face multiple times

To get rid of the greasiness, it is normal to wash the face with facial cleanser. But this is only a short-term solution as it can cause build-up and make the skin oilier in the long run. Constantly washing the face can send the pores and oil glands into overdrive, causing it to compensate for the lost oil. Hence, you should only wash your face twice a day.

Avoiding moisturiser

When it comes to oily skin, very often, one tends to skip out on moisturiser thinking it will only add to the greasiness of the skin. But the truth of the matter is that when you skip out on moisturising, your skin tries to compensate for the lack of moisture and produce excess oil. It would be best to opt for a lightweigt moisturiser to combat this.

Over-exfoliation

Exfoliation is essential for unclogging the pores and getting rid of dead skin. However when you over-exfoliate, it can produce too much oil since your skin is again trying to compensate for the lack of moisture.

