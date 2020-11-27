Oily skin to dry skin: Exfoliate your face right based on your skin type

Make the most of your exfoliations routine with these easy home remedies perfect for all skin types. Check it out

Exfoliation means you scrub your skin to get rid of all the dead skin cells, excess oils and dirt. It is a way to clear out the pores and protect it from getting acne. It also helps to achieve a brighter skin and also brings back the lost glow with increased blood flow. Now, exfoliation technique and ingredients can vary based on your skin type. Oily skin may need a good exfoliant to remove the layer of sebum present while sensitive skin may require a mild one. So, depending on your skin type, we're here with a few easy tips and home remedies that you can use to exfoliate your face in the right way.

For oily skin

Oily skin is known to produce excess sebum and natural oils. This creates a layer over the skin and it is important to remove the excess. Now, some of these natural oils are very important for the skin, so, you should not go all out with a harsh massage. Keep things under control and go for an exfoliant that is suitable for oily skin. You can also whip up your own scrub by mixing 1 teaspoon of oatmeal with 2 teaspoons of honey and 1 teaspoon of coffee. Now gently scrub it in circular motions. Oatmeal is known to absorb all the excess oils while honey helps in keeping it naturally moisturised. Coffee on the other hand stimulates blood flow which in turn makes the skin glow.

For Dry skin

Dry skin is in maximum need of exfoliation as you need to get rid of all the dead skin cells and flakey skin. Now, dry skin cannot be tugged too hard which is why your exfoliation needs a balance of moisturising properties with scrubbing elements. Here you can use 5-6 crushed (powdered) almonds or walnuts and mix it with a teaspoon of yoghurt or coconut oil. The almonds will work as a great exfoliator to get rid of dry skin cells while coconut oil or yoghurt work as natural moisturisers that do not end up cracking the skin.

For combination skin

Combination skin is a little tricky to deal with. You might have an oily T-zone but the rest of your face will remain dry. So you will need the goodness of natural ingredients that do not end up spoiling both these sides of your face. You will need a teaspoon of besan mixed with the same amount of honey and aloe Vera gel. Apply it on your face and let it partially dry for 8-10 minutes. Now, take it off using a wet hand and circular strokes on your face. Make sure to gently use the gram flour as an exfoliant to get rid of all the excess oils and dead skin cells.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Skincare: Make the most of cinnamon in your beauty routine based on your skin type

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×