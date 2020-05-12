Oily skin, dry skin or normal skin: Different types of skin and how to determine your skin type 

The first step to developing an effective skincare routine is by determining your skin type. Here's how to do it.

Everybody's skin type is unique. But there are primarily five different types of skin: oily, dry, normal, combination and sensitive skin. The best way to look after your skin is to develop a skincare routine and the first step to devising a skincare routine is discovering what type of skin you have.

Different types of skin:

Oily skin

Your skin has excess oil on the forehead and around the nose and chin area, mainly the T-zone. It looks shiny and the skin tends to feel greasy and is most prone to breakouts.

Normal skin

The best kind of balanced skin, it is not too dry or oily. People with this skin are not prone to breakouts.

Dry skin

Very rough and scaly, this type of skin has a dehydrated look and feel to it. It looks scaly and flaky.

Sensitive skin

There is visible redness on this kind of skin. It may not always show this sign but people with this skin type usually don't feel comfortable as their skin reacts badly to every product.

Combination skin

It is the skin that is both dry and oily. People with this skin type have an oily t-zone while the cheeks are comparatively dry and flaky.

How to tell which type of skin you have:

Blotting sheet

Press a clean blotting sheet on the various spots on your face and then hold it against the light to see all the oil absorbed. The more oil on the paper, the more likely it is that you have oily skin. If there is very little oil, you have dry skin. If there is oil on your forehead and nose area, you most likely have combination or normal skin.

Bare-face method

Wash your face with a foaming cleanser. Notice your skin after around 30 minutes and observe what your skin looks like. Is it shiny around your t-zone and cheeks? If yes, you have oily skin,

If it feels flaky in certain areas, it means you have dry skin. If your skin is shiny around the t-zone and flaky around the rest of the face, it means you have combination skin.

