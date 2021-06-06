Olive Oil for skin: DIY remedies to extract the wondrous benefits of this oil

Nothing screams moisturisation this winter better than Olive oil and here is the guide you need to put the greens to use.

Monsoon sure brings in blissful moments to bask in like the rains, cosy sweaters, fritters, and piping hot beverages. But, are we missing out on something more? Cooler temperatures can lead to skin dryness that will make you want to stash on some heavy-duty moisturisers. Olive oil is one natural emollient that is often kept on about for it is highly moisturising and helps to prevent dry skin despair. Apart from doing good when used for cooking purposes, it serves a major deal in healing cracked heels, soothing rashes, and exfoliating your lips.

We’ve curated a DIY list to reap the many beauty benefits of this antioxidant and oleic acid-rich ingredient that promises to soak your skin in a blanket of nourishment.

Lip scrub

Bye, dead skin!



Ingredients:

2 tsp brown sugar

1 tbsp olive oil

Procedure:

1. Mix the two ingredients to make a scrub.

2. Gently scrub this mixture on your lips in circular motions.

3. Keep it for 2 minutes and cleanse it off with lukewarm water.

4. Follow it up with a swipe of your lip balm.



Face mask

Welcome hydrated and supple skin.



Ingredients:

1 ripe banana

1 tsp olive oil

1 tbsp cucumber juice

Procedure:

1. Blend the three ingredients and apply them to your face.

2.Wash it off after 20 minutes with lukewarm water.



Nail care

Glossy, damage-free, and healthy nails are always in.



Use your fingertips or cotton swabs to apply olive oil to your nails. Massage well post-application and use lukewarm water if need be to get rid of extra grease.



Foot care

Soft and crack-free heels rely on the holy trinity also referred to as the olive oil to keep them feeling soft.



Spread the oil evenly on your heels and massage well. Follow this routine 2-3 times a week for the best benefits.



Under-eye care

No more puffy eye bags.



Dab olive oil on your under-eye area and massage gently before you head to bed.

What's your favourite method to use olive oil this season?



