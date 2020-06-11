The one must-have product in your makeup bag + 1 DIY way to make it at home!

Today we talk about lip and cheek tints and stains. It is one of Janhvi Kapoor's favourite makeup products too. Read till the end to find out a simple and natural DIY to make it at home.

If there is one product that is there in every one of my bags then a lip and cheek tint would be that one product. Actually, lip balm would be that one product, but if we are talking about makeup I don’t think I would survive without a tint. It is a shortcut for looking more awake, flushed and fresh on the go. My go-to makeup look is basically a lip and cheek tint, some mascara and lip balm. So you KNOW I have been using a lot of lip and cheek tints for a while.

I usually oscillate in-between tints and stains. The basic difference is that stains are literally what they say, they stain your lips and cheeks. They are super pigmented and mostly liquid. But tints could be balmy, creamy or matte but they are a milder colour and easier to blend. I have used tints and stains on my lips, cheeks and lids at the same time to create a monotone look as well, so there is a lot that you can do with this product.

Through the years I have gathered some pointers and do’s and don’ts of using a tint or a stain. Here’s what you should keep in mind.

If you have chapped lips, then you should stay away from stains and go for a balm tint instead. Stains tend to settle in the cracks and enhance the visual. So if you are using a stain at this point, DO NOT do it without exfoliating your lips. If you think stains are too stark sometimes and don’t have tints available, just put on lip balm before you apply the stain and that will dilute the colour. To blend in the stain for a diffused look, instead of using your finder use a dense lip brush or a small-sized beauty blender. It gives an even blended look AND you save your fingers from staining. When it comes to the cheeks, just make sure you apply the tint to a moisturised base. It is easier to blend when you have a glowy base. You can mix a little bit of the stain with your moisturiser to dilute the colour. Stains and tints are buildable so always start with a little bit and then build after you blend. You could layer this on as much as you’d like but start small.

Okay, now here’s my favourite DIY recipe to make a natural alternative at home.

What you need:

½ tbsp beeswax or petroleum jelly

½ tsp coconut oil

1 beetroot or 2 tbsp beetroot powder

Chop up the beetroot into tiny pieces. Make sure you wear gloves because beets stain A LOT. Mix all of the ingredients and boil them in a double boiler. Once the beets are extremely soft, just cool down the mixture slightly and blend it in a food processor. Strain the mixture and make sure there is no pulp. Pour this mixture into a jar or a bottle with a tight lid. Use with a q-tip or your fingers.

