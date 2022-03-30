Onion hair oil: Bid adieu to hair fall and welcome healthy & soft hair with onion

You must have heard of all the benefits onion juice has on your hair. However, the overpowering odour can make you not want to try it on your hair. Hence, it is a good option to invest in an onion hair oil. It reduces thinning of hair, nourishes the follicles, prevents breakage and hair fall to a great extent. The presence of antioxidants in onion juice may help reversing premature greying of hair. A good massage with onion oil can help increase blood circulation, further helping in hair growth. Its antibacterial properties might help keep your scalp away from infections, further promoting healthy hair growth.

Best onion hair oil:

Here we have a list of the best onion hair oils available in the market.

1. Parachute Advansed Onion Hair Oil

This hair oil boosts hair growth and reduces hair fall due to breakage. It is made with a blend of two super potent ingredients - onion and coconut, to help your hair grow longer, stronger and healthier. Enriched with the goodness of coconut oil, it unlocks the real power of onion and helps it penetrate 10 times deeper. Infused with a soothing aroma, it will delight your senses.

Price: Rs.239

2. WOW Skin Science Onion Hair Oil

This hair oil is powered with onion black seed oil extract blended with almond, castor, jojoba, olive and coconut oils which promote hair growth and control hair fall. Onion hair oil helps to increase the shine of the hair in the moisture, detangle and loosen the tangled ends of hair with its formulation of premium botanical oils. It is a non-sticky, non-greasy hair oil for silkier and stronger hair and with its fast absorption, makes it perfect for hair growth. It can be used for scalp treatment also.

Price: Rs.387

3. Mamaearth Onion Hair Oil

This hair oil is enriched with onion oil, in combination with Redensyl which reduces hair fall and promotes growth of lost hair. Full of nature's goodness, a blend of nourishing oils such as sunflower oil, amla oil, hibiscus oil, it makes the hair strong from the inside and shinier on the outside. Bhringraj Oil is known to nourish the scalp. Rich in Vitamin D, almond Oil provides nutrition to the scalp, making hair healthier and stronger.

Price: Rs.366

4. TNW - The Natural Wash Onion Hair Oil

This oil is processed from a nutritious blend of natural oils with the goodness of nature, the Ayurveda and completely devoid of the harmful chemicals. It ensures hair growth by strengthening the hair from the roots to the tips. It prevents breakage by nourishing every inch of your beloved hair. No more flaky, damaged or easy to break hair. The oil adds shine and silk with the benefits of essential oils and the fine mix of natural ingredients. It fights all signs of dandruff, allowing your scalp to keep all the hair-food for itself! The non- greasy formula is sure to make the continuous application and removal easy as a snap!

Price: Rs.199

5. Khadi Essentials Ayurvedic Red Onion & Black Seed Oil

This red onion and black seed hair oil is powered with the unparalleled goodness of red onion oil and onion black seed oil fortified with the ultra-nourishing and growth-stimulating jaborandi oil, which together help restore lost hair and revive life in dull hair. Almond, jojoba, olive and coconut oils add to the potency of this composition. The undeniable onion odour is balanced with white tea extracts and jojoba oil that make the 'Champi' experience pleasurable. The right consistency of oils in this formula makes it easier to absorb in the scalp and thus, more effective. Helps make hair silkier, more moisturised and can be used for scalp treatment also.

Price: Rs.349

6. Biotique Onion Black Seed Hair Oil

This hair oil is powered with red onion seed oil and extract that work from hair to roots to provide complete hair nourishment. The presence of sulphur, a component of a hair protein called keratin promotes hair growth. Through regular usage, it reduces hair fall, prevents split ends and adds shine and lustre to the hair making them appear voluminous and silky. It is made from essential oils and extracts that help fight frizz by providing a smoothening effect and adds a natural shine to the hair. It is suitable for coloured and chemically treated hair.

Price: Rs.234

7. Good Vibes Onion Hair Fall Control Hair Oil

Infused with the strengthening powers of onion, this oil restricts hairfall and makes sure your hair stays healthy. It also contains sesame oil which is rich in vitamin E that deeply nourishes your hair from your roots to your tips. Packed with antioxidants, argan oil restores your hair’s elasticity making it smooth, soft and bouncy while lavender oil helps increase circulation to hair follicles that stimulates the growth of cells giving you a thick long mane.

Price: Rs.208

8. Luxura Sciences Onion Hair Oil

This hair oil contains vitamins, minerals, proteins, and antioxidants that your hair needs to support a healthy shine you’ll love to show off. With essential oils like onion oil, Jamaican black castor oil, Moroccan argan oil, and hibiscus oil, your hair will look better than ever. Whatever hair texture you’re working with, this hair oil is your new go-to for beautifully-styled hair. It has your back with an infusion of exotic botanicals, essential oils and vitamins that turn up the shine, lock in moisture, detangle, and fight frizz.

Price: Rs.379

If you are someone who is tired of dealing with hair fall, breakage, dull and damaged hair, then you must invest in an onion hair oil. These onion hair oils will not only prevent hair fall and breakage, but will also boost hair growth and bring back your lost hair and shine. Choose the onion hair oil with the formulation that suits you the best and say goodbye to damaged hair!

