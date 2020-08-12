Onion Juice for hair growth and health: ALL you need to know about the miracle kitchen ingredient 

Growing hair requires lots of patience, time and care. One thing that boosts hair health and growth, is the miracle kitchen ingredient: onion.

It is not a surprise that hair takes its own sweet time to grow out. Long, glossy and sleek hair is something almost every girl desires. But achieving it is never as easy as it looks. It requires lots of hard work, patience and care to ensure it grows and remains in good health, free of split ends and other problems like premature greying.

One simple and effective ingredient that is excellent for the hair, is the onion. Yes, applying it on the hair does leave your locks smelling of onions, but it's the price you'll need to pay for flawless hair.

Some of the benefits of onion for the hair include:

Sulfur

Sulfur is an essential ingredient that helps in the regeneration of hair follicles. Sulfur also minimises breakage and thinning of hair. Onions are very rich in sulfur.

Antibacterial properties

Onions have antibacterial properties the keep the scalp healthy and free on infections and even controls dandruff.

It also optimises the hair growth in cycles.

DIY onion juice for hair growth

While you can add your favourite oils and other kitchen ingredients to onion juice, there is nothing better than using it raw and free of other ingredients.

Method:

Peel one onion

Wash it well

Blend it in a mixer till it turns into a fine paste.

Using a cotton pad, dab the juice on to your scalp and hair.

Massage your scalp well for a couple of minutes.

Leave the juice on for a minimum of 45 minutes before washing off with a mild shampoo.

It is best to apply this juice on your scalp every time before you go for a hair wash for best results. The best part- the results are almost immediate!

