Opt for a safer and natural makeup look with these 5 Organic lip and cheek tints

If you aren’t a fan of OTT makeup then a lip and cheek tint can be perfect for you. You can achieve that non-makeup, minimal look with utmost ease. They are much lighter and natural-looking as compared with regular lipstick or a blush powder. They feel a lot lighter and are easier to layer with other makeup products.

TAC - The Ayurveda Co. Lip and Cheek Tint

Get soft, plump and luscious lips and cheeks with these tints enriched with hydrating butter and oils. The natural extracts protect the skin from aggressors and provide intense hydration. Your face will always have a hint of colour no matter where you are. These lip and cheek tints come in a set of 4 different colours and are skin-friendly and chemical-free. Just smack these stains on and go about your day rocking that gorgeous, glamorous glow. You can also add it to your eyelids if you’re going for a monochromatic look.

Price: Rs.999

Buy Now

Daughter Earth Vegan Lip and Cheek Tint

This vegan lip and cheek tint is enriched with vitamin E and will add a sheer pop of healthy colour to your face. It is extremely nourishing and hydrating, and also delivers a beautiful colour. Rich mineral pigments are coupled with nourishing skincare ingredients for a natural blush and a non-toxic color. It also contains other natural ingredients like shea butter, candelilla and coconut that are super nourishing.

Price: Rs.795

Buy Now

Chariot New York Vegan Lip and Cheek Tint

This non-sticky and non-feathering lip and cheek tint has a silky, luminous texture and is enriched with vitamin E, sweet almond, vanilla extract, rosemary leaf extract, candelilla, coconut and moringa. The antioxidants will fight free radicals while the moisturising ingredients will seal the lips and lock in the moisture. It also helps ease signs of premature aging by protecting skin from free radical damage and environmental stress factors.

Price: Rs.249

Buy Now

Just Herbs Vegan Lip and Cheek Tint

This lip and cheek tint is available in 7 different shades and helps moisture and nourish the skin of lips and cheeks, while also adding a lustrous sheen. Infused with the goodness of coconut oil, sweet almond oil, jojoba oil, and shea butter, it nourishes the skin for a healthy glow and does not contain any artificial pigments.

Price: Rs.556

Buy Now

Renée Lip and Cheek Tint

This lip and cheek tint enriched with vitamin E, coconut oil, almond oil and cocoa butter, comes in five luscious shades. It moisturises the skin, prevents dryness and also works as a saviour for damaged skin. This tint reverses sun damage and also has great anti-aging properties. It is highly nourishing and extremely long-lasting.

Price: Rs.569

Buy Now

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion