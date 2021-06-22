Orange Juice DIY Masks: Chock full of Vitamin C to fight pigmentation and acne concerns

Are oranges the ‘glow’ standard ingredient? Check out the DIY homemade masks curated for you.

Whether the sun is out there or it’s only the gloom you see, shielding your skin from damage is a mandate to keep it healthy. This process isn’t indomitable when you have an effective antioxidant to make miraculous moves. From improving eye health to neutralize free radicals and fading age spots, it is a jack of all trades that will always be in the limelight. Do you dislike your mornings without a glass of unsweetened orange juice? You’re following a nutritious route that will give you glow-worthy results.

Follow this DIY list that believes in the power of oranges to help your skin drink its way to glowing, youthful, acne-free, and hydrated skin.

For pigmented skin

Ingredients:

1 tbsp orange juice

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

1 tbsp potato pulp

Procedure:

Place an orange into a blender and use only 1 tbsp. You can drink up the remaining juice. Keep the consistency of potato pulp thick and do not over blend it. Mix all three ingredients until you form a paste. Apply it to your face and neck. Keep track of the time and wash it off after 20 minutes with lukewarm water.

For acne

Ingredients:

1 tbsp orange juice

2 tbsp yogurt

1/2 tbsp honey

Procedure:

Whip them up altogether and smear the mask without skimping on the neck area. Let it absorb for 20 minutes and cleanse it off after 20 minutes.

For ageing skin

Ingredients:

1 tbsp orange juice

2 tbsp sandalwood powder

1 tbsp mashed avocado

Procedure:

Use a spoon to scoop out the avocado and mash it to a smooth paste. Stir all the ingredients well and use clean fingertips to massage the mixture on your face and neck. Do not keep it on for more than 20 minutes.

For dull skin

Ingredients:

2 tbsp besan

1/2 tbsp turmeric

1 tbsp orange juice

Procedure:

Use the above ingredients to make the mask. Cleanse your face and spread the mixture evenly on your skin. Remove it off after 20 minutes, towel dry, and moisturise your skin.

Do you use skincare products infused with Vitamin C? Let us know in the comments below.

