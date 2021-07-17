Organic cosmetics: Why you should make the switch and what to buy

While ‘beauty’ is the first word that comes to mind when we hear ‘cosmetics’, we urge you to also think sustainable, ethical and natural!

Are you aware of the ingredients your favourite makeup products contain? No, we are not talking about those complex scientific names on the back of fancy packaging, which remain but a mere formality. Unfortunately, many big names in the beauty and makeup industry have deeper, darker secrets that they never reveal to you. The seemingly great products, well pigmented, smooth and pretty to look at are rarely ever so. This is why we want to encourage you to switch to organic cosmetics and makeup products - which are just as promising, with added benefits and no fine print!

Why should I invest in organic cosmetics?

If the glaring lack of transparency that some cosmetic brands have regarding the constituents of their products is not enough to convince you, here are are 3 more reasons to make the switch -

1. Organic products are much better for your skin. This one is the most obvious one - all-natural and plant extracts, oils and raw materials will be much gentler on your skin, and are less likely to cause problems like those caused by toxic chemicals.

2. It is a more sustainable and environment-friendly approach. All 100 percent organic products are a combination of natural ingredients that are ethically sourced, are renewable resources and preserve the biodiversity of the region they grow in. Unlike petrochemicals used in regular cosmetics (which are toxic for you as well as the environment), methods like organic farming and biodynamic agriculture for organic cosmetics ensure holistic welfare!

3. The process of manufacturing organic cosmetics is much more socially ethical. It supports and uplifts many small and medium enterprises and local communities for sourcing of raw materials. The process values the long-lasting and mutually beneficial relationship with ethnic communities, and their corporate social responsibility.

What products are truly organic?

We did the research, and made a list to make your life a tad bit easier!

Biotique Naturals – Biotique products are guaranteed to be made of 100 percent pure, organic, preservative-free ingredients that are renewable natural resources. It has become one of the most trusted beauty and skincare brands in India as they continue to provide products that have long-term benefits, and are specially curated for Indian skins. Check out some of the best makeup products they have to offer-

Biotique Natural Makeup Startstruck Matte Blush

₹ 337.00 – Buy Now.

Biotique Natural Makeup Stardew Insta Glow Foundation

₹ 262.00 – Buy Now.

SoulTree – This is the first Indian brand to provide products that are European-certified, and are pure blends of Ayurvedic techniques and ingredients. The brand’s mantra is based on the triple seal of truth – Ayurvedic, Organic and Ethical. Check out some of the best organic makeup products that will leave your skin feeling better than ever before –

SoulTree Pure Black Kajal

₹ 695.00 – Buy Now.

SoulTree Ayurvedic Lip Gloss – Lush Berry

₹ 890.00 – Buy Now.

SoulTree Ayurvedic BB Cream

₹ 950.00 – Buy Now.

SoulTree Ayurvedic Mascara – Black

₹ 950.00 – Buy Now.

Forest Essentials – This is one of the top luxury beauty and makeup brands in India. They are the first ones to be truly transparent about the ingredients used in their products, which are all 100 percent organic and ethically sourced as well! Check out some of the makeup products they offer-

Forest Essentials Cobalt Blue Gulaab Khaas Kajal

₹ 775.00 – Buy Now.

Forest Essentials Gulaabi Noor Nikhaar Cheek Tint

₹ 1,350.00 – Buy Now.

