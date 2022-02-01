Organic hair products under Rs 999 to manage your hair with no complains

Hair fall? Flaky scalp? Split ends? Premature grey hair? Tangled hair? Kick all of them off by trying your hands on these organic hair products. They will not only combat all hair related problems but also help your hair regain its lost shine and texture. Let your tired scalp experience the goodness of organic ingredients that will impart intense nourishment to your hair. Be it shampoos, conditioners, masks, or oils, don't let the toxic ingredients hamper your hair.

1. Organic Harvest Anti Hair Fall Control Shampoo

This Anti Hair Fall Control Shampoo is ideal for all hair types. It promotes hair growth, combats hair fall and prevents itchy and dry scalp. It nourishes your scalp and provides all the nutrients that your hair needs to grow thicker and stronger. The 100 percent organic ingredients of the shampoo will pave the way for 100 percent hair protection.

Price: Rs. 945

Deal: Rs. 749

Buy Now

2. Just Herbs Ayurvedic Kumuda Indian White Waterlily Anti Hairfall Conditioner

This Anti Hairfall Conditioner has three hero ingredients namely Bhringraj, Gotu Kola and Vibhitaki. These three organic ingredients help to soothe and nourish the dullness of your hair. It stimulates hair growth and prevents the thinning of hair. It also adds elasticity to your brittle hair.

Price: Rs. 695

Deal: Rs. 556

Buy Now

3. INDUS VALLEY Bio Organic Natural Hair Oil

Hair oil is considered to be a catalyst for hair growth. It not only adds shine but also softens your hair post hair wash. INDUS VALLEY Bio Organic Natural Hair Oil is one such organic hair oil that repairs dry and frizzy hair. It also aids in repairing flaky scalp. Infused with active natural ingredients this oil is the excellent hair oil for fuller, thicker and healthier hair.

Price: Rs. 799

Deal: Rs. 759

Buy Now

4. Giovanni Organic Frizz Be Gone Anti-Frizz Hair Serum

Hair serum is a must have if you have curly or wavy hair. A hair serum plays an active role in [preventing hair breakage. It detangles your hair and makes it glossier. This Giovanni Organic Frizz Be Gone Anti-Frizz Hair Serum controls frizz, adds shine, infuses with conditioners and locks in hair color.

Price: Rs. 695

Deal: Rs. 694

Buy Now

5. Juicy Chemistry Organic Hair Mask

This Juicy Chemistry Organic Hair Mask is ideal for managing dry and frizzy hair. It is a certified organic hair mask that also targets itchy and irritated scalp. It is a unisex product that is dedicated towards achieving good hair quality and health.

Price: Rs. 900

Buy Now

6. Sadhev - Ayurvedic Hair Colour

The Sadhev - Ayurvedic Hair Colour is made from home produced natural ingredients with the help of ancestral wisdom. It will cover up your grey hair and give you a transformed look. It is made up of organic and natural elements that helps your hair to lock the colour in just one wash.

Price: Rs. 795

Buy Now

7. moha: Anti-Dandruff Hair Care Kit

This moha: Anti-Dandruff Hair Care Kit contains a herbal anti-dandruff shampoo, hair oil and hair serum for healthy hair. It is enriched with tea tree, hibiscus, rosemary, neem and flaxseeds. This kit is all that you need for boosting the quality of your hair.

Price: Rs. 776

Deal: Rs. 466

Buy Now

8. Arata Natural Styling & Hold Hair Cream

This Arata Natural Styling and Hold Hair Cream is an organic hair cream enriched with flaxseed, coconut oil extract and olive oil. The non-greasy texture is soft to hold and easily glides on hair. It softens and naturally hyderates your scalps making hair styling sessions easier for you.

Price: Rs. 557

Deal: Rs. 419

Buy Now

Time to ditch synthetic and non organic hair products! These hair care products under Rs 999 will offer everything that your hair needs to behave. The organic properties and features of the products will leave no space for any complains and will pave way for good mood due to good hair.

Also Read: Fashion accessories under Rs 1000 that can act as your best proposal prop this Valentine's Day