Oscars 2020: From Billie Eilish to Scarlett Johansson: The BEST beauty looks from the red carpet

Hollywood's biggest night took place last evening that saw some of the most bold and beautiful looks. Take a look!

Hollywood's finest celebrated the biggest award show last evening at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The red carpet of the event saw some of the most epic beauty looks. From deep red pouts, well-done updos, glowing skin to the most lavish gowns and classiest outfits. From Natalie Portman, Lily Aldridge, Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie and more, take a look at some of the best beauty looks on the red carpet at the Oscar 2020 awards show.

Billie Eilish

Known for her edgy looks, Eilish didn't get rid of her neon green locks but instead styled them into gentle curls that framed her face well. Her hair was pulled back into a chignon bun and had a classy Chanel pin and a scarf weaved through it. A well-baked face and glossy lips with acrylic ultra-long manicured nails that had diamond detailing.

Scarlett Johansson

Johansson's look spelled elegance. It was all about minimal glamour with a fresh, dewy glow, filled-in brows, well-lined eyes and glossy lips. While her hair was pulled back into a loose bun, she opted to secure it with a cool silver string to make for an edgy look.

Charlize Theron

Looking like the epitome of glamour and elegance, Theron went with a subtle, soft glow at the red carpet. Peachy cheeks, glossy lips, filled-in brows, and a well-contoured face completed her look for the event. Her hair was styled into a sleek bun and parted in the side, adding to her glamorous look.

Lily Aldridge

Looking no less than a supermodel on the red carpet, Aldridge opted to style her hair in a center-part with the lower half in loose waves. A flawless base, bushy brows, rosy cheeks and deep, scarlet lips ensured she looked classy yet glamorous on the red carpet. Her eyes also bore loads of shimmer that we absolutely loved!

Natalie Portman

The actress looked divine with her hair cropped short in the form of a laid-back bob. A peachy glow, neutral lips, bold eyes and black liner completed the actress's look for the event. We love how her hair was styled in the messiest way but still looked chic.

Margot Robbie

One can't ever go wrong with red lips and Robbie knows that. Glossy old-Hollywood waves parted in the side while her makeup was kept simple. Filled-in brows, full lashes, just enough blush and scarlet lips were a total hit on the red carpet!

Penelope Cruz

With an all-copper look, we thought Cruz ruled the red carpet! With a flawless, even-toned base, the actress went with glossy, sparkly eyes that were highlighted with loads of mascara. Filled-in brows, highlighted cheeks and neutral lips made for a sultry look on Cruz's face. Her hair was styled in a poker-straight manner, parted in the centre and paved the way for her clean face.

Who's look do you like the best? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty: follow @Pinkvillafashion

Credits :getty images

Read More