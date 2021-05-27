Over conditioning of hair: The drastic damage it does to your hair & how to know when conditioner is too much

Not many realise, but over-conditioning hair does more harm than good to your locks. Here's all you need to know about it.

After shampooing your hair and ensuring your scalp, as well as your locks, are squeaky clean, a mandatory addition is a conditioner. Hair conditioner rejuvenates the hair, makes it smooth, tames the frizz and so much more. It rehydrates the hair after your locks have been stripped of hydration after the hair wash and protects the cuticles from damage. All-in-hall, hair conditioner should not be skipped at any cost.

What is over-conditioning?

Yes, there are wrong ways to use conditioners. Some of these steps involve over-conditioning and do more harm than good to your hair.

- Leaving the conditioner in your hair for too long

- Using too much hair conditioner

- Not washing the conditioner off from your hair thoroughly

- Using hair masks or moisturising treatments in addition to conditioner

How to tell if your hair is over-conditioned?

- Your hair becomes limp or flat

- It will lose its natural grip

- Hair tends to look oily despite a hair wash

How to manage over-conditioned hair?

- Use a clarifying shampoo to remove the product build-up from your scalp and hair

- Try whipping up a hair scrub at home. Exfoliation will also help get rid of build-up of product on the scalp and get rid of the greasy feeling

- Protein treatments help in bringing back the hair's natural form and texture

How to prevent over-conditioning hair?

- Use not more than a pea-sized amount of conditioner and only apply it from the mid-lengths of your hair to the tips

- Ensure the conditioner doesn't remain on your hair for more than two minutes

Have you been over-conditioning your hair? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Recreate Kareena Kapoor Khan’s signature kohl rimmed smokey eyes in just 5 easy steps

Credits :pexels

Share your comment ×