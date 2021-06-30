Pamper your dull and lifeless tresses with these EASY DIY hair mask recipes & thank us later

Bring your dull hair back to life with these easy home remedies. Check it out

There comes a point in every girl’s life when their hair don’t even deserve a place in their priority list. If you’re like us and there’s a lot happening in your life, you know it’s going to take a toll on how your hair looks. Even if you’re not like us but always have your hair in a messy bun and rarely end up taking care of it, welcome to the club!

While we could be the reason to blame for most of the things that happen to our hair and skin, we could also turn it around. Hair masks are a great way to do it and it barely takes a few minutes to whip up. So if you have an important date, meeting or interview or just want to bring your tresses back to life, here are a few hair masks that will do the deed.

Moisturising hair mask

One of the main reasons for dull lifeless hair is lack of moisture. So the trick is to mix all the moisturising ingredients you have in your kitchen into a bowl and get on! But, instead of taking things overboard, here’s an easy DIY for you: (quantity for long hair)

3 vitamin E capsules

3 tablespoons of coconut oil

1 tablespoon of castor oil

How to:

1. Mix both the oils in a bowl and squeeze the ingredients out of the vitamin E capsule.

2. Once mixed thoroughly, apply the mask religiously on your scalp and hair.

3. Leave it on for 45 minutes and rinse with your shampoo and conditioner. It might be difficult to get rid of the sticky oils but make sure there’s no oil left after the wash.

4. Apply a leave-in conditioner and get rid of the knots.

5. Air dry your hair and you’ll feel the instant difference this hair mask makes.

Softening mask

Sometimes the hair tends to feel extremely dry and hard which is why, it is important to bring it back to life with the goodness of natural ingredients.

1 ripe banana

2 tablespoons of honey

3 tablespoons of olive oil

How to:

1. In a bowl completely mash a banana and get rid of any lumps.

2. Add honey and olive oil and give this mask a thorough mix.

3. Apply it on your scalp and hair and leave it on for 30 minutes.

4. Rinse it off with your usual shampoo and conditioner and let your hair air dry.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Ayurvedic Hair Care Tips: Expert approved home remedies to treat itchy scalp

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×