Pamper your nails with this at home manicure that will leave your nails looking gorgeous

Considering the fact that we are not being able to go to the salon, we thought to utilize our free time and indulge in a good manicure. Check it out

Now, nobody knows yourself better than you. So, while we are on lockdown, we thought to ourselves, ‘why not make the most of it and indulge in a good manicure!’ So, instead of banging every salon’s closed door, we got to researching and found out the perfect manicure routine for you!

Step 1:

Take off your old nail polish and start with a good base. Remove all traces of nail paint and let your nail and the skin around it breathe for a while.

TIP: Acetone based removers dry up your nails and the skin around it. Avoid them if you can!

Step 2:

It is time to clip and file the nails. Trim the nails with a cutter and follow it up with a nail file to shape them. Avoid using a lot of pressure and do not drag it to and fro. Just smoothen any rough ends caused by nail clippers. Now, use a nail buffer to smoothen the top of your nails.

Tip: Make sure you do not buff your nails to a very smooth surface. The nail paint might not stick to it.

Step 3:

Now, comes the relaxing part. Soak your nails and hands in warm water. In the bowl of water, add baby shampoo or a mild foamy soap wash and keep your hands in the bowl for about 4 minutes.

Step 4:

Once the hands are soaked, the skin around the nail becomes softer. It is time to apply the cuticle cream and push the cuticle behind. Now, if you have any accumulation of dead skin around the nails, this is the right time to clear it off.

Step 5:

Now that your cuticles have been moved back, it is time to bring life back into your hands. So massage your hands with your favourite moisturiser. If you want, you can again soak your hands in the water before moisturising.

Step 6:

Clean your nails to get rid off of any excess moisturiser that will come in the way of applying the polish. Take a Q-tip or cotton pad and clear off the oiliness from the nails and around it.

Step 7:

It’s time to dazzle, so, pick your favourite shade of polish and get on with it.

But, before that, apply a thin base coat to protect your nails from the staining. It will not only protect but also make bright colours pop!

TIP: Do not forget to seal the tips and pay special attention to areas you know it chips.

Now, while we have fully engrossed ourselves in self-care, we were only waiting for the right manicure routine to top it off with!

Let us know how you take care of your nails in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More