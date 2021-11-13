Pamper your tresses with these hair oils and masks

Why does our mother pester us to regularly oil our hair every weekend, especially in desi households? It’s because they know the benefits of the same and also, their familiarity with the know-how of treating damaged and frizzy hair. Oiling helps in repairing the damaged scalp and gives lustre to your otherwise dull hair. It’s a good habit to cultivate when you heat style your hair regularly or live in areas with high levels of pollution. So, be sure to check out our list of must-have hair oils and masks to pamper your tresses and rock your best hairstyles.

1. Bhringraj Head Massage Oil

This nourishing hair oil is made from an ancient recipe, documented in the Vedas, which includes black sesame and virgin coconut oil along with goat's milk and herbal extracts. It is an Ayurvedic preparation that nourishes the scalp to strengthen hair follicles and combat hair fall. It also encourages healthy hair growth and restores volume.

PRICE: ₹ 1450

BUY NOW

2. Dark Oil for Hair Styling

Dark oil is a product to which the normal rules don't apply. It is dark but light, never weighing your lengths down thanks to DiffusX Technology. It is smooth and adds shine, body and texture to your hair. It combines precious natural oils, sandalwood and argan, for an incredible fragrance you can’t resist.

PRICE: ₹ 999

BUY NOW

3. Deep Smoothing 6-in-1 Serum

This deep smoothing 6-in1 serum is infused with avocado and grape seed oils and its non-sticky formula gently envelops hair to control frizz and seal in smoothness without weighing it down. It’s also known for controlling frizz, smoothing rough ends, protecting from humidity, nourishing dry hair and detangling.

PRICE: ₹ 300

BUY NOW

4. Extra Virgin Organic Coconut Oil

This product is a pure, cold pressed, natural and organic oil treatment that nourishes and smoothens. It can be applied directly to the skin or hair before washing making it a very effective conditioning treatment. It is also a master in soothing dry sensitive skin or scalp and adding lustre to damaged hair.

PRICE: ₹ 895

BUY NOW

5. Hair Mask with Protein & Gold Quinoa

Powered by gold quinoa and wheat protein, this Absolut Repair nourishing hair mask helps repair damaged hair. It strengthens the hair fiber leaving hair feeling soft and hydrated. It deeply nourishes, conditions and repairs damaged hair and leaves hair feeling stronger, smoother and softer to touch.

PRICE: ₹ 820

BUY NOW

6. Hair Mask with Japapatti & Brahmi

This specialized hair mask with rich Japapatti and Brahmi is creamy pre shampoo masque specially designed to protect, repair and nourish hair from deep within. This effective Ayurvedic preparation contains banana pulp, with Japapatti and Brahmi infusions that help repair frizzy, damaged hair. Get it now!

PRICE: ₹ 1650

BUY NOW

ALSO READ: Must have woollen shawls for women this winter season