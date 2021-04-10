Pamper yourself without going to the spa with these 8 products

Give yourself the treatment you deserve without going to the spa with these refreshing products.

Do you just wish someone would treat you to a spa after a long, tiring day at work? What if we told you that you can pamper yourself just the same without spending a lot of money and from the comfort of your home? The spa-like experience is enhanced only because of the products used by them. You can now buy these products at the most affordable and reasonable rates, and treat yourself just the same! Here, we have a list of all the products that you need for a delightful self-pampering session at home.

DecDoor Mini Glass Jar Scented Candles

You can certainly not have a spa-like experience without scented candles. This combo of scented candles consists of 6 different flavoured candles which you can use based on your mood. The magical aroma of these candles will create a soothing environment which in turn will take away all your stress and exhaustion.

Price: Rs.319

Buy Now

Plum Hello Aloe Gentle Cleansing Lotion

Impart a natural-looking glow to your skin with this purifying cleansing lotion. Crafted from aloe vera and natural oils, this lotion is especially designed for extremely dry skin. It penetrates to the deepest layer of the skin and keeps it nourished and protected. The lotion is super hydrating and will leave you feeling refreshed.

Price: Rs.292

Buy Now

HipHop Cleansing Charcoal Nose Strips

These cleansing nose strips are enriched with activated charcoal that will effectively remove unwanted blackheads, whiteheads, dead skin, and oil from the nose. They are absolutely skin-friendly since they are made from natural extracts and will give you glowing, soft and dirt-free skin instantly.

Price: Rs.148

Buy Now

Garnier Skin Naturals, Micellar Cleansing Water

This micellar water will help you get rid of dust, dirt and make-up from your skin without leaving behind any residue. It is extremely hydrating and feels refreshing and gentle. Enriched with cleansing molecules called Micelles, it attracts make-up and other impurities, lifting them away from your pores just like a magnet, leaving you with clear skin.

Price: Rs.131

Buy Now

Schwarzkopf Professional Spa Essence Enriching Masque

You can now treat your hair to a luxurious hair spa from your home with this nourishing cream. If you suffer from dry and damaged hair, then you need to invest in this enriching masque. Apply a small amount on your hair after shampoo and see a rejuvenation in no time. This masque will regain your hair’s natural shine and make it smooth and soft.

Price: Rs.594

Buy Now

Keralooks professional nourishing hair mask

Deeply condition your hair and save on a lot of money by giving yourself a keratin-like treatment from your home. This keratin infused hair mask tames dry and frizzy hair and helps regain its lost charm. It acts like a moisturiser for your hair and deeply hydrates the scalp. Regular use of this mask will provide you with straight and silky hair in no time.

Price: Rs.375

Buy Now

L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Serum Sheet Mask

This serum mask is made from natural algae and will instantly hydrate your skin and give you radiant and glowing skin in only 15 minutes. This is a new generation of serum tissue mask, with the serum and tissue mask in separate chambers to preserve freshness until activated by mixing.

Price: Rs.159

Buy Now

mCaffeine Naked & Raw Coffee Body Scrub

If you are a coffee lover, make coffee a part of your skin care regime now! This scrub is highly exfoliating and scrubs away all the dead skin cells, blackheads, impurities, pollution, and unwanted tan. It will evenly polish your skin and make it smoother and softer. The coffee in the scrub stimulates blood flow and evens the skin tone.

Price: Rs.395

Buy Now

