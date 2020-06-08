Papaya for beauty: Hair and face masks you can make with the fruit for supple skin and glossy hair 

Not just great for health, papayas are one of the best things for your skin and hair as well!

A go-to fruit for breakfast, smoothies and all things healthy is the papaya. The fruit contains essential vitamins and minerals that make it an excellent ingredient for the face and hair. It contains Vitamin C which helps in fighting off free radicals, unclogging pores and helps in the production of collagen. It also has enzymes that help in breaking up the dead cells leaving the skin and scalp healthier. Here are ways you can use this fruit for your skin and hair.

Papaya face mask with honey

Papaya has potassium content that helps in combating the dull and dry skin, leaving it glowing and nourished. When mixed with honey, it acts as a cleanser and moisturiser and gets rid of blackheads. Mix them both together, and you will get the best skin ever!

Method:

Take half a small papaya and mash it up well. Add to it 2 spoons of honey and mix it into a smooth paste.

Apply it all over your face and neck and let it stay for 15 minutes before washing off. Pat dry.

Papaya hair mask with olive oil and bananas

This hair mask makes for a deep-conditioning one. While the papaya helps in healing dry and damaged hair the potassium and vitamins present in bananas help in hydrating it. Olive oil is filled with fats that help in nourishing the hair.

Method:

Blend half a papaya and 2 bananas in a mixer to form a smooth paste. Add to it half a cup olive oil and two spoons honey to make the mask. Apply it on your hair and leave it on for around 45 minutes to an hour. Wrap a warm towel around to boost the effects of it.

Wash off with a mild shampoo and let it air dry.

