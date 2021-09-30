Parlour facials heavy on your pocket? Try this DIY facial that works even better

If you are a fan of facials, then you have come to the right place. After months of being locked down in our houses, we couldn't visit our favourite parlours and treat ourselves to facials. But the lockdown has taught us so much and even explored our hidden talents. If you want to indulge in some at-home luxury, then you should try out facials that are great for skin and save your money too.

Facials deeply rejuvenate your skin making it healthy and glowing. And if we can perform facials with all-natural products and at half the cost, then why not? They are relaxing and if indulging in some TLC takes care of your mental health as well, then an at-home facial spa is the answer. So we have created a step-by-step guide to help you through it. Scroll below to know more.

Relaxing Ambience

The first and foremost thing you need to do is switch off your phones. Just unwind and keep stress at bay. You can also take a bath if you want to relax. Tie your hair up and remove all the jewellery if you are wearing any. Lighting aromatic candles can also create a soothing atmosphere.

Cleanse

You got to cleanse your face before starting the actual process. Take a deep cleansing face wash and scrub it over your face in circular motions. Gently massage on all the nooks and crannies to remove all the dirt sticking to your skin.

Exfoliate

The next step involves exfoliation. You can use a facial scrub or make one of your own using sugar, honey and some milk. Scrub gently to remove all the dead cells and rinse off with lukewarm water. Pat dry your face with a towel.

Steam

Try steaming your face to get your pores open up. Take a bowl of hot water and cover your face with a towel. Take all the steam in. You could also add some essential oils for a more fragrant effect.

Mask

Now it's time for a facial mask without which a facial will remain incomplete. You could use a DIY mask or any sheet masks, peel off masks, anything. But first, you have to identify your skin type and choose accordingly. Since honey works for all skin you can opt for it. A mud mask for oily skin will work the same. Choose a mask that is hydrating, exfoliating as well as detoxifying. While you are at it, cut two cool cucumber slices and put them over your eyes. Keep it for 15-20 mins, remove the mask and again rinse off properly.

Moisturise

The last step of the facial is moisturising. You can use a DIY toner or a store-bought one that works equally well. If you are going for a natural one, apple cider vinegar will be great for your skin. Later, opt for a creamy moisturiser that won't let your skin dry out. Massage it thoroughly on your skin and voilà you are an expert now.

Though professional facials are great and expensive, an at-home facial is also a good idea to pamper your skin. Try it out and see the magic. Make sure you don't go out for a minimum of 2 hours after the facial.

