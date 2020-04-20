PassTheBrushChallenge is the new Instagram trend and it’s time you have a look at it

It’s fun, it’s glamorous and it literally makes a lot of sense considering everyone is locked up in their houses. Check it out

Most of the world is locked in their houses with very little to do. While that is the case, all the fashion enthusiasts like us are getting super bored at home. We like playing dress-up and makeup is something that gives us joy. But, now that we have nowhere to go, dressing up really becomes a moot point. We have literally tried everything to make ourselves feel better, but looks like we are going to stay like this for a long while now.

But, staying indoors and not dressing up is definitely not for influencers. They’ve literally come to our rescue and are making the #PassTheBrush challenge popular. Now, this challenge not only adds a fun post to your feed but also gives you a reason to dress up. Adding to it all, you and your friends can have fun while doing it all!

So, all you need to do is take a video of yourself makeup-free and in your pyjamas. Now, start by grabbing the brush and covering the camera with it. Take it off and voila, you’ll look like ‘da bomb’!

Here’s a beauty influencer version of the same where James Charles, Manny Mua, Patrick Star, Nikita Dragun, Bretman Rock and others are showing off their beauty skills.

If you are not into making one, the #PassTheBrush challenge, the makeover videos do help in entertaining you while you are bored at home.

What are your thoughts about the challenge? Would you try it? Drop-in your comments in the section below and let us know.

