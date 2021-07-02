Patchouli essential oil: The unsung herb that quells acne like an adept hero

Dab some Patchouli essential oil every day to keep the healthy skin days rolling.

The influence of the skincare world is so vast today. It’s only growing by the day and overwhelming us more with beguiling marketing skills to an extent wherein we’re so easily prone to forget our roots. There’s a good old reason behind why your mother talks about Ayurvedic herbs, they tend to give you their reviews because they have firsthand experience with using them. They are grown with everything beneficial for your overall wellness and not the ones that target you with non-toxic agents.

If you’ve broken up with Ayurvedic ingredients, it’s about time to patch up now. Do you need a plant-based alternative to improve the health of your skin? Patchouli essential oil sounds like a good one to start with. Truly stands by the name, it is essential for everything you can guess from reducing cold to easing stress and fighting dry skin woes. The aromatic herb naturally carries anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties that provide care in terms of calming inflamed skin, keeping sebum in check, and tackling acne by killing the bacteria from deep-within. Here’s something you shouldn’t sleep on: Check whether the oil may or may not irritate your skin. Direct application without a patch test can aggravate breakouts and further add to the damage.

The constant dip in temperature can be easily seen on your skin through dry patches. Take 2-3 drops of this essential oil and blend it with olive oil to make an emollient that can be spread evenly on your skin to enhance nourishment. As you age, spot wrinkles, fine lines, and loss of elasticity is a common sight. While there is no instant solution to this, staying patient and treating these concerns with time can smoothen the process for you. A regular massage with the antioxidant-enriched oil can boost collagen production, provide potent protection from environmental damage like pollutants, enhance blood circulation which can deliver a gorgeous glow, and keep it plumped up and soft.

