Peel off masks: Benefits and how to make your own DIY peel off mask at home

When it comes to getting rid of dirt and grime from the skin, peel-off masks are the best bet.

If there is something standing in the way of clear, glowing skin, it is the dirt and grime stuck in the pores of the skin. This grime and dirt not only clog pores but also forms acne. The best way to get rid of it? A peel-off mask.

What does a peel-off mask do?

On application, peel-off masks remove the impurities like dirt and dead skin, that are blocking the pores, from the skin's surface.

What are the benefits of peel-off masks?

Once the liquid mask hardens on the skin, the dirt, oil and other impurities become trapped in the mask's surface. Pulling off the mask physically strips them out of the skin.

By removing all this, pores become unclogged, therefore reducing the formation of acne on the skin. It also exfoliates the skin, leaving it smoother and silkier, with a clearer complexion.

Peel-off masks usually have added ingredients that boost skin health and make them suitable for different skin types.

How to make your own peel-off mask:

Mostly suitable for oily and acne-prone skin, the ingredients of this mask include:

1 egg white

1 spoon lemon juice

1 spoon gelatin powder

1 spoon honey

1 spoon milk

Method:

In a heat-resistant glass bowl, mix the gelatin powder and milk. Heat the mixture in the microwave while mixing in between 10-second intervals.

Once mixed well, let it cool until it thickens.

Add the egg white, honey and lemon juice and stir until it has fully blended.

Apply generously all over your skin.

After the mask has dried 15-20 minutes later.

Ingredients to avoid:

While glue is used in store-bought peel-off masks, strong glues like superglue that can damage the skin needs to be avoided.

To your mask, add ingredients that you know are suitable to only your skin type.

Credits :Getty Images

