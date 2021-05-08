The PERFECT 3 ingredient hair mask to keep your hair soft, smooth and nourished during the summer heat

Looking for a way to fix dry hair issues? Here’s a hair pack that helps restore the lost moisture.

Whether it’s the Covid-19 stress or the summer heat, your body takes a hit and so does your hair. Often the hair gets dry when the temperature rises and when you try chemical treatments to bring it back to life, you’re only bound to fail. In this time, you need the goodness of natural ingredients to restore the lost moisture and here’s a tried and tested hair mask that works wonders.

All you need: (Quantity for long hair, you could tweak it according to your hair length)

1 teaspoon coconut oil

1 teaspoon castor oil

1 teaspoon olive oil

3 vitamin E capsule

Aloe Vera leaf

Directions:

1. Start by scraping the gel out of an aloe vera leaf and blend it together with all three oils.

2. You will get a runny, foamy paste. Make sure it is all mixed well.

3. Massage it in your scalp and hair and leave it on for 1-2 hours.

4. Rinse, shampoo and condition your hair as you would normally.

Oils have a fat molecule that helps in keeping the hair nourished and hydrated. Vitamin E repairs the broken hair shafts and promotes hair growth. Aloe Vera on the other hand helps in restoring the lost moisture and keeps frizz at bay.

While using this hair mask, make sure you do not use hot water as it dries up the hair and sucks away the moisture. Make sure to keep chemically induced hair products away and stop using heating tools and let your hair restore its moisture back.

