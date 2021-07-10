  1. Home
The perfect DIY overnight face mask that will rejuvenate and make your skin glow the morning after

Rejuvenate and bring back the lost glow after a hectic week with this easy DIY overnight mask. Check it out
It’s the weekend which means it’s time to pamper yourself and we always love to start with skincare. Using a cool and soothing mask is a way to rejuvenate tired skin and to be honest, it’s what everyone needs after a hectic week. So, instead of running to the drugstore to get your favourite products, it’s time to take a walk to your kitchen and pick out ingredients that can work well to make an overnight mask. 

All you need: 

1/2 cucumber

1 aloe vera leaf/gel

1 vitamin E capsule

Your favourite essential oils

How to: 

1. Start by peeling the cucumber skin and grate half a cucumber. 

2. Strain the juice out of the grated cucumber and leave it in the freezer for 5 minutes. 

3. While the cucumber cools down, take an aloe vera leaf and scoop out the gel. If not, a teaspoon of store-bought gel works just fine. 

4. Mix the cucumber water and aloe vera gel in a bowl and puncture a vitamin E capsule into it and give it a stir. 

5. Based on your skin type, add essential oils that work best for you. 

6. Rinse and pat your face dry. 

7. Apply the mask on your face and neck. You can even use the leftover on your arms and legs. 

8. Leave it overnight and wash it off with cold water the next day. Follow it up with your toner and moisturiser and you’ll see for yourself how good your skin feels. 

