The PERFECT skincare routine every person with dry skin should follow

Looking for a way to deal with dry skin in the changing weather? Here's a perfect skincare routine that will help you lock in the moisture.

A person gets dry skin when the outermost layer of your skin lacks moisture. When there’s lack of moisture, the skin tends to get cracked and over a period of time, wrinkles start to develop. It is important to treat dry skin and keep it moisturised to relieve all the skin woes. Using a good skincare routine can actually help you tackle the issues that dry skin creates and further helps in keeping the layers of the skin moisturised.

Cleanser

Cleansing your face is of utmost importance no matter what skin type you have. Start by picking out a gentle face wash that cleanses the skin and gets rid of all the dirt, dust and grime. Once done, make sure to pat the face dry and do not rub the towel all over the face like a maniac.

Hyaluronic Acid

Hyaluronic acid is one of the most effective skincare ingredients that hydrate the skin. It also soothes dry skin by hydrating even the deeper layers. Make sure while picking up the correct brand of hyaluronic acid, you do a patch test.

Serum

Using a Vitamin C serum in a lower concentrate or picking out a Vitamin E serum can ensure that your dry skin remains soft and supple. The antioxidants in Vitamin E help in healing up the cracks on the skin while also restoring the lost moisture. If you do not have access to vitamin E serum, you can just easily puncture a Vitamin E capsule in aloe vera gel and use it as an overnight treatment.

Moisturiser

Moisturiser is one of the most important steps for people with dry skin. Depending on whether you have acne-prone skin, you can pick a water-based or an oil-based product. Make sure you thoroughly apply the moisturiser on your face and neck.

Lock in the moisture

Using facial oils or natural obtained coconut or almond oil as an overnight treatment locks the moisture in. Slugging aka using vaseline over your just done routine can also make sure that your environment does not suck the moisture out of your skin and works as an added barrier over your products.

