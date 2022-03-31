Perfume brands under Rs 1500 that are vegan and cruelty-free

A range of vegan cosmetics have emerged that use alternative waxes and other ingredients. But when it comes to vegan perfume, the move has been much slower. Vegan perfumes do not contain animal-derivatives - including musk, honey, milk, ambergris or civet. Many believe that vegan cosmetics may not be high quality, long-lasting, functional, and attractive. To disprove this theory, here's some vegan perfume brands on discount that have great reviews.

Best perfume brands:

Here we have the best perfume brands that are vegan and cruelty-free.

1. Plum BodyLovin’ Vanilla Vibes Body Mist

This aloe-infused formula makes you feel like a happy daisy in a springy field under loads of sunshine! An off-beat floral fragrance that’ll keep you feeling’ garden fresh all day! With the adorable, purse friendly packaging, you can take it everywhere you go!

Price: Rs.446

2. Iba Pure Perfume - Rain Drops

This cool, refreshing and energising fragrance is ideal for all day wear. You can wear it to the gym, college, work or for a fun evening out! The rain drops fragrance perfume embodies the splash of freshness you feel while walking in the rain or letting cool sea breeze wrap around you while standing at the seashore.

Price: Rs.215

3. Paul Renders Rain Flower Jasmine Perfume

This delicate floral and feminine Eau De Perfume scents your skin with beautiful jasmine notes. It contains jasmine oil that promotes a sense of well-being and romance and lavender flower oil that is believed to help promote calmness and wellness. It is formulated to balance the skin, hair and body using botanical ingredients found in Mother Nature, containing 22-herbs extract.

Price: Rs.1379

4. Mamaearth ME Eau De Parfum

Elevate your natural fragrance with this perfume that smells different on different people by reacting with skin oils. It is sure to become your signature scent, evoking a sense of familiarity and nostalgia. Smell good, feel good all day long. A spritz of this scent lasts for up to 12 hours. Carry the fruity and floral scent of this perfume wherever you go.

Price: Rs.628

5. PureSense Hope Japanese Cherry Blossom Body Mist

Add this to your everyday routine and envelope your senses in this subtle, delicate, and hopeful fragrance of Japanese Cherry Blossom. This long-lasting perfume is a subtle, delicate blend of floral aroma that is undeniably comforting and optimistic.​ This fruity, refreshed fresh fragrance of Japanese Cherry blossom is sure to delight your senses. That is not all, this luxurious body mist is long-lasting and is an instant mood changer.

Price: Rs.361

6. Bella Vita Organic Fresh Unisex Perfume

This no gas body perfume has a unique long-lasting fragrance that will provide you with a soothing experience throughout the day. This natural, vegan and cruelty-free perfume can be used on your body as well as your clothes. It will leave you feeling refreshed for a long time.

Price: Rs.675

7. Plum BodyLovin’ Hawaiian Rumba Eau De Parfum

This exotic, fresh, dreamy fragrance feels like sunbathing on a Hawaiian beach! A scent-sational beachy eau de parfum that you’ll fall in love with at first whiff. It is a long-lasting, luxurious formula that stays for more than 10 hours. The high concentration of fragrance wraps your skin with a scent that lingers. It is a soothing blend of tropical, fruity and floral notes with a touch of vanilla that teleports you to the beach.

Price: Rs.722

8. Samyak Naturals - Natural Vegan Solid Perfume

Some people don't like to carry liquids in their purses because they worry about leakage. Plus you don't need to worry about going over your liquid limit during air travel. This perfume enriched with jojoba oil and candelilla wax is easy to apply anywhere, whether you want to apply it behind the ear, on the inner elbow, near the wrists, or even between toes for fresh smelling feet. You can apply it to dry elbows or any other dry skin for deep moisturising combined with a beautiful scent.

Price: Rs.228

Vegan cosmetics have been raging the beauty industry for a while now but it is often much more difficult to find a vegan perfume or fragrance. These perfume brands not only provide the best fragrances but these scents do not contain animal derivatives and are all natural and cruelty-free.

