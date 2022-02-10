Perfumes under Rs 1999 for men & women to indulge in the romance of the month

It's the month of romance and good fragrances have a significant role to play in it. What’s a rose without its pleasant smell, what’s jasmine without its refreshing aura? Similarly, your smell is who you are and it's important to give it an alluring essence with the best perfumes in the market. Here we have curated 7 luxe perfumes for men and women to walk the talk and let everyone next to you fall in love with your aura.

Parag Fragrances

Made from natural essential oils this perfume is fresh and light and gives you a robust fragrance that is not too loud but heavy enough to overpower the body odour. It comes in a beautiful crystal glass bottle with a golden top.

Price: Rs 749

Revlon Charlie

Charlie is classified as a sharp, flowery fragrance that is accompanied by additional green notes of fresh-cut grass and crisp leaves. Its floral-woody touch elates the feminine scent and is perfect for everyday use.

Price: Rs 702

Dark Side Perfume For Men

The strong and sensual notes of this perfume invoke the hidden magnetic charm of your personality and make you absolutely irresistible. This premium perfume has a strong and masculine fragrance with citrus, aromatic, woody and spicy base notes.

Price: Rs 619

Soulflower Mysterious

This is the perfect combination of red rose, blue iris and sandalwood. It has a long-lasting fragrance that’s insanely impactful making it the perfect gifting item. Get it right away if you want an effortlessly sensual and feminine fragrance with an eclectic combination of refined ingredients.

Price: Rs 999

Riffs Musk Malaki

A clever fragrance that’s for both men and women who want to stand out from the crowd with their unique smell and extravagant aura. Its strong formula may ensure that once applied its radiant smell stays for the entire day and makes your presence felt wherever you go.

Price: Rs 1125

Lattafa Imported Arabic Perfume

Love a touch of foreign glamour to your fragrance? This luxury perfect is an enchanting blend of wood, saffron, sandalwood, vanilla and amber that gives you an expensive look and feel and uplifts your confidence. The packaging of this product is so well done that it’ll entice you to click the buy button immediately.

Price: Rs 1290

ARMAF

Pamper yourself with this luxury perfume that enhances your mood with romantic base notes of its alluring fragrance. Its floral middle notes include honeysuckle, lily and tuberose. Get yourself one or gift it to amazing women in your life who you think deserves to smell like the Garden of eden.

Price: Rs 1299

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

