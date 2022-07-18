7 Best perfumes for women to experience supreme ecstasy

A good perfume for women is like that best friend who always accompanies her and never lets her feel lonely. It feels like the favorite part of life that one can reminisce about at any age. Finding such perfume that leaves you in a complete ecstasy is difficult to find. To help you out, we have narrowed down the best perfumes here. Each of these brands represent class, sophistication, and unique aroma. These are timeless products that can be used on all occasions and can stand the test of time. Take a look.

Perfumes for women

1. Light Blue by Dolce Gabbana Eau De Toilette Spray

A fragrance like this one, that feels fresh, lively and floral, is one to choose for a sunny summer day. It hits all the right notes and levels up your mood instantly. On days, when you wish to enjoy the beach vibe, use this spray. Dolce & Gabbana’s perfume line is meant for satisfying your quench for fragrance that expresses sensuousness.

Price $66.57

2. GUESS Bella Vita Eau de Parfum EDP Spray Perfume

GUESS brings to you its phenomenal range of perfume called Bella Vita. This perfume has top notes of black cherry and bergamot, with mid-notes of jasmine and vanilla. The base note is a blend of fluffy musk, tonka bean, and amber wood. With a solid blend of fruity and floral fragrances, the perfume stands out as an iconic product. Designed for women, the product needs to be applied behind the ears, neck and on wrists.

Price $31.78

3. Rebecca Minkoff Eau De Parfum

Rebecca Minkoff Eau De Parfum is an eternal collection of perfumes that represent urban femininity. It is a divine blend of strong notes of jasmine and coriander, top notes of tobacco accord and base notes of tonka and patchouli. All the notes dominate the senses and radiate warmth. The product is gluten-free, phosphate-free, and vegan. Furthermore, it comes in a refillable bottle that makes it more eco-friendly.

Price $37.18

4. Shakira Perfumes

When you wish to stand out from the crowd and express your personality with ultimate confidence, this perfume can be your BFF. It has a floral essence that brings out the ultra-feminine vibes. The blend of jasmine and heliotrope flowers keep the scent fresh. With a strong fragrance of musk and vanilla, the base note feels strongly sensual. It also represents joy and freshness, with the scent of wild fruits mixed in a beautiful ratio.

Price $22.90

5. Black Opium Yves Saint Laurent Eau De Parfum

When looking for a sophisticated ascent with a touch of floral freshness, then this perfume can be the right fit for you. The scent has opening notes of coffee with a sweetness of vanilla. It has soft notes of orange and pear, blended with the woody tones of patchouli. The perfume represents soft and playful moods.

Price $102.60

6. JIMMY CHOO I Want Choo Eau de Parfum Spray

I Want Choo Eau de perfume is the ultimate spray for all women. It is perfect for those special date nights when you want to look and feel astounding. The perfume has a floral fragrance with high notes of velvet peach and vanilla. It gives a luxurious feel with its floral notes and lets you enjoy the fresh fragrance of jasmine and red spider lily. The scent is powerful and can last all night.

Price $66

7. Flowerbomb By Viktor & Rolf

This product gives you the feeling of being wrapped in flowers all day long. It feels fresh and floral with its floral blend of jasmine, rose and orchid. With base notes of musk and patchouli, the perfume gives a long-lasting oriental vibe. Apply it to your pulse points to feel the fragrance dominantly.

Price $127.08

While choosing a perfume, one should consider the scents that are timeless and suitable for any situation. The best perfumes for women have a strong, lingering aroma that lasts long and feels soft. All these options listed here are classic perfumes that are perfect to enhance your feminine side and are subtle for everyday use. Choose anyone, and you can stand out like the perfect fragrance, that never goes out of style.

