Philips ThermoProtect Hair Straightener keeps both you and your hair happy, in style!

Are you looking to keep your hair happy in spite of the busy schedule? We've got the right thing for you!

The past couple of months have been a roller coaster ride in its own. From work from home video call sessions to stepping out with armour like a firefighter, things have not gone down like the way we imagined it to be. However, what kept us going was the mantra - ‘If you look good, you’ll feel good’ and our past posts have been enough proof of that! Most of this year has been about creating a balance between our ‘pajama life’ and work from home ‘formal clothing’ and this reminds us of our own version of the mantra - ‘if your hair looks good, you can pull off any outfit with style!’

Making your hair look pretty is one of the easiest ways to look stunning and considering the amount of work we are usually bombarded with, who’s got the time to get into the fuss of hairstyling? But, Philips ThermoProtect Hair Straightener can easily become your weapon of choice when it comes to looking effortless, even if it’s about wearing pajama shorts with a formal blazer!

Not just to look good, you will also feel ecstatic when you realise that it is the only Straightener in India with ThermoProtect technology that minimizes damage. So while you look your best and feel gorgeous, you have the added benefit of keeping your hair happy! You can get on your video calls without hesitations.

Later at night, when you’re celebrating your BFF’s birthday over video calls, you can take your hairstyling goals a notch higher with precise styling backed with wide temp range and 6 LED temp settings from 160 to 230°C and have all eyes on you!

Now, with all that hair styling, it is also important to keep your hair away from the damage and the Philips ThermoProtect Hair Straightener does exactly that! The Silk ProCare plates provide effortless styling that does not tug or pull your hair keeping it happy and far away from heat damage.

This proves that if your hair is happy, you’ll also be happy (in style!) and we’re definitely sold on that idea!

