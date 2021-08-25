Pimple Patches: Are these a fail safe option for easing up uninvited acne?

Dealing with acne is pretty tricky. Thanks to how complicated its roots are, it has many types. A few may be comfortable with pimples on their skin and a few may not be, that’s when you totally should steer clear of making impulsive decisions where you try every attainable product. Although, pimple patches may offer a quicker solution.

Mostly available in circular-shaped stickers that almost look invisible to the naked eye when stuck on your pimple. These can be the best bet for someone who can’t pass a day without having some makeup on. While your focus is on spot therapy, pimple patches in turn shield your skin from soaking up makeup and all the dirt that could be easily accumulated by your skin. If you wonder, these are all about hiding your pimples, no it has more to offer. These are packed with acne-banishing ingredients starting with hydrocolloid that does not swear by drying up your skin rather targeting and mollifying the itchiness that follows with pimples. It also works towards extracting the deep-seated grime from each pimple, reduces its size and scars with time.

Tip: Never stick it on skin that has oodles of other products. Cleanse it off and then stick. To check whether pimple patches agree with your skin, try it on one pimple. See, the result after a day or two and then introduce these to other pimples. These offer results sooner and act as an immediate fix (in proving the existence of pimples to be null) when you have an event to attend.

Have you used pimple patches? Share your experience with us in the comments section.

