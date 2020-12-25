Pinkvilla Beauty Awards 2020: Alia Bhatt to Tara Sutaria; Here are the best makeup looks of the year gone by

The verdict is out! Find out who are the winners of the best makeup looks of 2020.

Believe it or not, we’re in the last week of 2020 which just like every year means that we take a look back at some of the amazing looks and choose our favourite out of the bunch. While we’ve missed quite a few months of the year and with many cancelled events, there hasn’t been a long list of beauty looks this year but we’re appreciating the quality over quantity!

Beauty and makeup looks have always been an important part of dressing up and there’s no denying that! While classic glam will always remain our favourite, there have been quite a few experimentative looks that have made the list this year. At the beginning of 2020, we saw quite a few celebrities opting for colourful eyeshadows and glittery bases which set the tone right and while they’ve managed to ace at their makeup game, some of them stand to be our favourites and here are our top picks:

We’re going to start with one of our most favourite looks of the year (favourite will also be an understatement, clearly!) If there’s a celebrity who can even make the simplest of makeup look glamorous it’s . The matte base with a flush of creamy blush paired with a little definition around the eyes is one of the most effortless looks we’ve seen this year. When paired with an OTT dress, Anushka’s beauty look surely deserves the first place on this list.

Completely opposite to this simple glam is this glittery eye look by Sara Ali Khan. The actress matched her eyeshadow with her baby pink outfit and chose for a lipstick in the same shade. It was her neatly brushed brows that added extra oomph to the makeup look.

Next up is the Queen of OTT beauty looks, . The actress is already quite the winner when it comes to her eyeliner game and this dramatic wing surely steals the show!

In the past year, Kareena Kapoor Khan has proved that you do not need an OTT glam to look gorgeous, just a hint of makeup that accentuates your features will do the drill! This easy makeup look with blushed cheeks, simple eyeliner and a lip gloss prove the point right!

Tara Sutaria is next on our list and she was the complete opposite with her makeup look proving that ‘more is more.’ Weddings are places where you give it your all and Tara did just that but what made it to this list is how balanced her makeup look was. With a bright eyeshadow, eyeliner, contour and a lipstick, she still managed to make it all look effortless and kudos to that!

When you talk about the year gone by, it’s difficult to miss the quarantine photoshoots! Ananya Panday definitely aced in this department and it’s her neutral glam that had our heart. For all those who aren’t aware, lip and cheek tints are all the rage right now and having the same flush of coral shade all over the face is definitely the new cool! Ananya literally used the same product over her cheeks, lips and eyes and in spite of it being a simple look, it is worth a position on our list.

Lastly, we have who chose for a bronzed glow for one of her red carpet appearances. With a hint of colour on her eyes and perfectly brushed bushy brows, all the attention was on her makeup which is what we love!

Who do you think is the winner? Let us know in the comments section below.

