Pinkvilla’s GLOW UP Challenge: The Body Care Week: Indulge in a self care massage with this DIY oil on Day 3

Indulge in a self-care session and give yourself the much-needed pampering with this DIY massage oil that is extremely easy to make. Find out more

People from the South Indian region have been known to have flawless skin - all thanks to their daily ritual of applying coconut oil before a shower. No matter how much we’ve been made to hate oils for skincare, it is one of the simplest and most effective ways to keep your skin moisturised, healthy and glowing. While you do so much for your face, it’s time to give the same TLC to your body and hence, in this bodycare week, we’ve come up with the right oil you can massage all over your body.

While we come to the DIY, let’s talk about massages and how they help your body?

Massages are known to drain out lymphatic fluids from the lymph nodes and help get rid of body waste to help new fresher blood to make its way.

Here’s how you can DIY your body oil at home:

2 tablespoons of coconut oil

2 tablespoons of sweet almond oil

2 tablespoons of jojoba oil

10-12 drops of essential oil of your choice

How to:

1. Mix coconut, sweet almond and jojoba oil in a bowl. Warm it up in the microwave for 30 seconds. It should just be a bit warmer than the normal room temperature.

2. Now mix your favourite essential oils - you can use lavender, peppermint, vanilla; depending on what you like.

3. Give the oils a good stir and use a dropper to apply it on your body.

4. Now comes the fun part - you can either ask your partner to give you a massage or you can do it yourself!

5. Make sure to use a firm pressure on areas that are problematic and if you have massaging tools like gua sha or an electronic massager, you can even give them a try.

6. Leave it on for 15 minutes, post your massage and take a shower.

PS: This oil not only is a great way to pamper yourself but also works as an amazing moisturiser!

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Pinkvilla's GLOW UP Challenge: The Body Care Week: Reduce the appearance of cellulite with Dry Brushing on Day 2

https://www.pinkvilla.com/fashion/beauty/pinkvillas-glow-challenge-body-care-week-reduce-appearance-cellulite-dry-brushing-day-2-792764

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×