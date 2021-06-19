Pinkvilla’s GLOW UP Challenge: The Haircare Week: Coffee rinse to hot oil spa: 5 days of pampering your hair

Pinkvilla's GLOW UP Challenge's haircare week really pampered our tresses. Right from exfoliating the scalp to moisturising the mane and promoting hair growth, it had it all and here are the results!

Hair Care is one of the most important parts of self-care. They say if your mane looks good, half your problems are solved. That’s why when you have a good hair day, you feel like you can conquer the world. It’s literally that simple! So when we actually talk about the GLOW UP challenge we consider it all - skin, hair, nails (wait for it!) and everything in between. In the haircare week, we’ve seen everything from how to enhance your hair colour to an effective way to moisturise the hair and scalp and get rid of frizz. Here are the results:

Day 1:

We kickstarted the haircare week with the first and the most important thing - exfoliating and cleansing. Just like your pores need deep cleaning, your scalp needs it too. Himalayan salt and ACV exfoliated the scalp while honey and coconut oil worked as moisturising agents.

Day 2:

Now that the scalp was clean, it was time to enhance the hair colour with the goodness of coffee. This hair rinse added lustre to the hair while also combating frizz. It worked well on light grey hair in turn boosting the colour and adding a healthy brown tint.

Day 3:

Day 3 was about pampering your tresses with the utmost hydration. Hot oil treatment with your favourite oils and vitamin E worked well on dry damaged ends while making the hair soft and supple. Vitamin E also works well in promoting hair growth while the hot towel method ensured that your scalp receives all the nutrition..

Day 4:

Now that the moisture was locked, it was time to add shine to the mane and what better way to do it than with rice water. Rice is literally the solution for everything and this DIY ensured that you get a voluminous mane without a run to the salon.

Day 5:

Day 5 was about boosting hair growth and ensuring the scalp remains clean and dandruff at bay. The goodness of onion when mixed with the moisturising benefits of coconut oil created wonders. It worked well in boosting hair growth while also optimising hair growth.

