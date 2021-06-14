Pinkvilla’s GLOW UP Challenge: The Haircare Week: Get a luscious mane with THIS easy scalp exfoliator on Day 1

Haircare is very personal and each and every one of us has a different way to take care of our mane. But, to ensure it looks gorgeous and healthy, here’s a challenge you won’t regret taking.

Just like the lion’s pride is in its mane, the same is with us all. Whether you like to keep your hair short or long, open all the time or tied up in a braid, you cannot deny the fact that your hair enhances your beauty and facial features. There are always days when things just start feeling off when you’re having a bad hair day. We only pray to God that everyone has a good hair day and with that positive note, let’s kickstart the haircare week for Pinkvilla’s GLOW UP Challenge.

Before actually starting to make the hair look good, it’s time to get your scalp squeaky clean because let’s be real, it’s the root of all! (pun intended!) We don’t know if you’ve heard about scalp exfoliators but yes, it’s a thing and it’s time to put these DIYs to good use. So if you’re dealing with excess oil on the scalp or if you feel it’s itchy in the humid weather this exfoliator is perfect for you!

Himalayan Salt + Honey + Coconut Oil + Apple Cider Vinegar

Directions:

1. As the title suggests, you will need 4 ingredients all in equal quantities. 1 teaspoon of each should be enough. (Himalayan Salt is Sendha Namak in India)

2. Start by mixing them all together. If you have a sensitive scalp, make sure to do a patch test before adding ACV.

3. Once it is all mixed, make sure the salt isn’t dissolved and you use it immediately.

Application:

1. Start by combing your hair to get rid of all the knots.

2. Section your hair in parts where you can easily have access to the scalp.

3. Now, scoop the exfoliator in your hand and gently apply it in all these sections and make sure it reaches the scalp and does not linger around on your hair.

4. Gently massage it on your scalp for 10 minutes. It’s very important to massage lightly and not overdo with the pressure and motions.

4. Leave it under a shower cap for 5-7 minutes until you prep to shower.

Pro Tip: Put on a shower cap to avoid mess

5. Shampoo and condition your hair like you would normally do and you will feel your clean scalp in an instance.

Believe us when we say that these ingredients not only helps exfoliate the scalp but also work as great conditioners for your hair.

Photo after shower: Honey & Coconut oil also moisturises the hair

Try this and share your before and after shots with us on editorial@pinkvilla.com with the subject line - GLOW UP Challenge, and stand a chance to get featured! No, we’re serious! What are you waiting for?

Also Read: Pinkvilla's GLOW UP Challenge: The Skincare Week: Clear your pores with a DIY peel off mask on Day 1

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×