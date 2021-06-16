Pinkvilla’s GLOW UP Challenge: The Haircare Week: Pamper your tresses with a moisturising spa on Day 3

Get your locks to look shiny and healthy with a DIY hot oil massage treatment on day 3. Check it out

Just like every now and then you need TLC, the same is the case with your locks. Often a change in weather conditions and constant hair styling can lead to dull, dry and damaged hair. Now, it’s your job to bring it back to life when this happens and we have the perfect solution. Just consider it as your very own spa treatment but at the comfort of your home.

Hot Oil Massage Treatment + Extra Pampering

You will need:

2 tablespoon of Olive Oil

2 tablespoon of Coconut Oil

2 Vitamin E capsule

1 towel

1 large vessel

Water

Directions:

1. Start by warming up water in a large vessel and let it come to a boil.

2. Now, put your towel inside the hot vessel and let it sit for 5 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, work on your hot oil mask by warming up the two oils and taking it off the stove. Once it’s off the stove, puncture the oil out of two vitamin E capsules and mix it well with the rest.

4. Once it is warm enough to touch, gently scoop it out and massage your hair and scalp thoroughly. Make sure you give yourself a nice champi. It will also relax you instantly.

5. Once you’ve massaged. Wring out the towel from the water and wrap the hot towel around your head for the perfect spa-like hot oil treatment.

6. Leave the hot towel on for 15 minutes and then follow it up with your usual shampoo and conditioning routine.

Benefits:

Oils have the power to nourish the scalp and hair while moisturising it to the fullest. It not only moisturises the hair but also gets rid of excess frizz. Vitamin E on the other hand helps in dealing with dry and damaged ends while also promoting hair growth. The hot towel treatment speeds this process and opens up the hair follicles to let the goodness of these ingredients seep in.

