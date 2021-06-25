Pinkvilla’s GLOW UP Challenge: Nailcare Week: Complete your manicure routine with this hand mask on Day 5

Complement your painted nails with this easy DIY mask that will keep your hands and fingers moisturised. Check it out

Now that we’ve been through with some of the easiest DIY and manicure techniques over the course of the last 4 days, it’s time to set it all right with a moisturising mask on day 5. Just like your nails and the skin around it is important, keeping your entire hand looking soft and pretty is also one of the most important things. So, let’s close off this Nailcare week with a DIY that will keep your hands soft and supple.

All you need:

Aloe Vera Gel

Vitamin E capsule

Essential oil

Coconut oil

Directions:

1. In a bowl, take 1 teaspoon of aloe vera gel and mix it with coconut oil. Thoroughly whip the mixture to create a frothy paste.

2. Now, puncture a vitamin E capsule in the mix and add a few drops of your favourite essential oils.

3. Use a brush to apply it on your hands and wrists. Don’t forget to apply it in and around your cuticles.

4. Leave it on for 15 minutes and rinse with cold water.

Benefits:

They say that your real age is determined by how your hands and fingers look and it is important to keep them as moisturised as you keep your face. Using a mask even on your hands every week will ensure that fingers look pretty and manicured.

