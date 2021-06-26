Pinkvilla’s GLOW UP Challenge: Nailcare week: From cuticle oils to nail art: 5 days of the perfect manicure

The nailcare week was all about pampering your nails and hands with home remedies. Check it out

As important as it is to keep your hair and skin looking good, it is also of utmost importance to keep your nails presentable and healthy. Fun fact: interviewers often check the candidate's personality based on how their nails look. So, if you’re someone who does not keep a check on their nails or have a habit of biting, it’s time to rethink and take up this 5 day challenge.

In the past 5 days of the nailcare week, we’ve seen everything from exfoliating to completing it off with a hand mask and here’s a roundup:

Day 1:

We kickstarted the nailcare week with simple do’s and don’t to keep germs at bay. Nails often tend to collect dirt and germs under and around them and hence an apple cider vinegar soak not only cleanses the skin but also kills all the bacteria to balance out the pH levels.

Day 2:

On day 2, it was time to start the manicure with a DIY exfoliating scrub made out of sea salt, coconut oil and a vitamin E capsule. This works as a great home remedy to get rid of dry skin and cuticles from around the nails.

Day 3:

While using an exfoliator has its benefits, it often takes a toll on moisturisation and hence a DIY cuticle oil becomes a necessity. Cuticle oils not only help moisturise but also provides essential nutrients for nail growth.

Day 4:

Day 4 was all about making your nails presentable. So right from trimming them to buffing and apply the coats of nail paint, day 4 explored the creative side using different nail paint shades and it was honestly quite soothing!

Day 5:

Rounding off the nail care week, it is important to even give your fingers and hands that much needed pampering and a hand mask did just that. With the goodness of coconut oil, aloe vera gel and vitamin E capsule, this mask was extremely moisturising and pampered the skin just right!

